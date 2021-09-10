Torquay United follow-up mission

Published: 5:25 PM September 10, 2021

Dan Holman of Torquay United celebrates in the direction of the travelling Torquay United supporter following the Vanarama National League match between Maidenhead United and Torquay United at York Road, Maidenhead, Berkshire on Saturday 4th September 2021 | Photo: James Fearn/PPAUK - Credit: James Fearn/PPAUK

Torquay United are expected to stick with the strike-force of Danny Wright and summer signing Dan Holman for Saturday's home game against Grimsby Town (3pm).

The Gulls are on a follow-up mission after registering their first win of the season, 4-3, at Maidenhead United last weekend, when midfielders Armani Little (2), Asa Hall and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans scored the goals.

Wright headed his first of the campaign in the 1-1 draw at Notts County recently, while Holman has yet to open his account, but manager Gary Johnson is not dismayed.

"Danny and Dan are creating opportunities for other people, and they hold the ball up well for other players to join in," said Johnson, who marks three years in charge of United on Monday.

"Dan has been unlucky several times, and strikers often need a group of games to get going - you can't suddenly not play them because they haven't scored.

"They are prolific and proven goalscorers. We are not guessing with either of them.

"We've also got Klaidi Lolos working very hard in training, and he's unlucky not to be getting a full game, but you have to keep some form of continuity."

Although midfielder Jake Andrews is still out through illness, United are almost back to full strength with midfielder Chiori Johnson available again after a one-match suspension.

So, it will be interesting to see whether Johnson sticks with the counter-attacking midfield, which featured Little and Lemonheigh-Evans in wide roles at Maidenhead.

Grimsby, rebuilding after relegation under manager Paul Hurst, haven't lost in three games yet and, although they left it late before beating Barnet 4-3 at Blundell Park last weekend, perhaps their best result has been a 0-0 draw at big-spending Stockport.

Hurst is still without forwards Joel Grant, Lennell John-Lewis and Sean Scannell through injury.

But they do still have plenty of experience in the likes of ex-Rotherham, Exeter, Bristol City and Plymouth striker Ryan Taylor, 33, midfielder Giles Coke, 35, ex-Lincoln and Shrewsbury centre-back Luke Waterfall, 31, and former Gulls loanee right-back Michee Efete.

John McAtee, signed from Shrewsbury, may partner Taylor up front.

The referee is Rob Parsons from Hampshire.