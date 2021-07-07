Torquay United fixture schedule for 2021-22

Published: 3:38 PM July 7, 2021

Torquay United will open their 2021-2022 National League campaign with a home game against Altrincham, where they ended last season in a 0-0 draw a Moss Lane.

The Gulls have been handed a first-day match at Plainmoor on August 21, followed by a Bank Holiday weekend double-header away to Notts County (Aug 28) and home to old rivals Woking (Aug 30).

Gary Johnson's men will also meet relegated duo Grimsby Town and Southend United at Plainmoor in September, and Christmas/New Year is almost a repeat of last season.

Yeovil Town will again come to Plainmoor on Boxing Day, followed by a trip to Huish Park on January 2, but it will be Eastleigh (A) on December 28 instead of Weymouth as it was seven months ago.

One quirk of the fixture list is that United have four away Tuesday night matches, but no home ones until Solihull Moors come to Plainmoor on January 25.

And for students of history, the last game of the season is intriguing - Southend away on Saturday, May 15.

It was at Roots Hall where Leroy Rosenior's side, cheered on by nearly 3,000 Gulls fans, clinched automatic promotion to League One with a 2-1 victory on the last day of the 2003-2004 campaign.

Torquay United 2021/22 Fixtures

Sat Aug 21 Altrincham H

Sat Aug 28 Notts County A

Mon Aug 30 Woking H

Sat Sep 4 Maidenhead United A

Sat Sep 11 Grimsby Town H

Tue Sep 14 Solihull Moors A

Sat Sep 18 Southend United H

Sat Sep 25 Chesterfield A

Sat Oct 2 Wealdstone H

Tue Oct 5 Boreham Wood A

Sat Oct 9 Bromley A

Sat Oct 16 Emirates FA Cup 4Q

Sat Oct 23 King's Lynn Town H

Sat Oct 30 Wrexham A

Sat Nov 6 Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 13 Dover Athletic H

Sat Nov 20 Barnet A

Tue Nov 23 Aldershot Town A

Sat Nov 27 FC Halifax Town H

Sat Dec 4 Weymouth A Emirates FA Cup 2

Sat Dec 11 Stockport County H

Sat Dec 18 Buildbase FA Trophy 3

Sun Dec 26 Yeovil Town H

Tue Dec 28 Eastleigh A

Sun Jan 2 Yeovil Town A

Sat Jan 8 Dagenham & Redbridge H Emirates FA Cup 3

Sat Jan 15 Buildbase FA Trophy 4

Sat Jan 22 Altrincham A

Tue Jan 25 Solihull Moors H

Sat Feb 5 Wrexham H Emirates FA Cup 4

Sat Feb 12 Dover Athletic A Buildbase FA Trophy 5

Sat Feb 19 Barnet H

Tue Feb 22 Boreham Wood H

Sat Feb 26 Wealdstone A

Wed Mar 2 Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat Mar 5 Bromley H

Sat Mar 12 King's Lynn Town A Buildbase FA Trophy 6

Sat Mar 19 FC Halifax Town A Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Tue Mar 22 Aldershot Town H

Sat Mar 26 Weymouth H

Sat Apr 2 Stockport County A Buildbase FA Trophy Semi-Final

Sat Apr 9 Notts County H

Fri Apr 15 Woking A

Sat Apr 16 Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Mon Apr 18 Eastleigh H

Sat Apr 23 Grimsby Town A

Sat Apr 30 Maidenhead United H

Mon May 2 Dagenham & Redbridge A

Sat May 7 Chesterfield H

Sat May 14 Emirates FA Cup Final

Sun May 15 Southend United A

Sun May 22 Buildbase FA Trophy Final

Fixtures are subject to change.