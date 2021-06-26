Torquay United finalising new deals

Published: 1:29 PM June 26, 2021

Torquay United have re-signed six players, agreed terms with a fifth and are hopeful of finalising contracts with four more, the Gulls have announced.

In the wake of the departures of goalkeeper Lucas Covolan (Port Vale) and Kyle Cameron (Notts County), United have tied up captain and leading scorer Asa Hall, centre-forward Danny Wright and full-backs Ben Wynter and Dean Moxey, as well as young pros Olaf Koszela and Louie Slough.

They report that midfielder Jake Andrews has agreed a new deal, although he is yet to put pen to paper, while defender Joe Lewis and Player of the Year Connor Lemonheigh-Evans are already under contract for next season.

Negotiations are ongoing with goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald, midfielder Armani Little and wingers Ben Whitfield and Aaron Nemane.

Hall, Wright, Wynter and Moxey all re-signed before the Play-Offs, which ended with a penalty shoot-out defeat in the final against Hartlepool United.

Manager Gary Johnson described the departures of Covolan and Cameron as 'disappointing', adding: "We hope they have made the right decision.

"I've already met several players to take the place of the players that have left, and I'm excited about the possible outcome."