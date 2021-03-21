Fans play their part for Torquay United

Published: 9:11 AM March 21, 2021

Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United and Kyle Cameron of Torquay United before the National League match between Torquay United and KingÕs Lynn Town at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 20th March 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Plainmoor’s doors may have been closed again, but manager Gary Johnson took time out to thank the fans who had sent Good Luck messages before Torquay United halted a slump in form with a 1-0 win over King’s Lynn Town.

Scott Boden’s 46th minute goal did the trick, as the Gulls bounced back from Tuesday’s 4-1 defeat at Maidenhead in a run of only two wins in eleven games.

Still in third place, they are now six points behind National League leaders Sutton United, who conceded a stoppage-time equaliser (1-1) to Stockport County at Gander Green Lane, while Hartlepool United (2nd) beat Woking 1-0.

“I’ve got to thank some of the supporters who sent in their good wishes for this game,“ said Johnson. “We passed them on to the players, we thank them and they can take the acclaim for at least part of the result.

“Any win is a good win, but a win that you need is always a very good win.

“We had to fight for everything today. They (King’s Lynn) have got no worries any more about relegation, so they can play their game with a bit of freedom.

“They started off well, hitting our crossbar, but they didn’t get too many chances after that.

“We came out flying for the second half, got the goal and from then on it was a case of trying to create a second goal, but also making sure we didn’t let a goal in.

“Maybe we could have had more than one goal – it would have been great to win 4-0, or after that first chance for them, maybe 4-1 – but 1-0 is a good result in our circumstances at the moment.

“I’m hoping that this could be the start of a group of wins that we need, but you always need that first one.”

Gulls-supporting Plymouth Argyle loanee Ryan Law made his first start at left-back, and Johnson added: “I thought he rose to the occasion really well.

“I was pleased with him and Jake Andrews on the left-hand side – they looked like they knew what each of them was doing. They came up trumps.

“Ryan looked a good footballer. I’m so pleased for him – he’s a nice kid, and he’s got a chance.”