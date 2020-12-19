Chesham 0 Torquay United 1

Published: 5:57 PM December 19, 2020

Goal celebrations for Josh Umerah of Torquay United during the FA Trophy First Round match between Chesham United and Torquay United at The Meadow, Chesham, Buckinhamshre on Saturday 15th December 2020. Photo: Micah Crook/PPAUK - Credit: Micah Crook/PPAUK

Josh Umerah's close-range header at the start of the second half was good enough to see off Southern League Chesham United and send Torquay United through to the Fourth Round of the FA Trophy at The Meadow.

Gary Johnson’s Gulls were made to work hard for their win, on a day when a side with five changes seldom clicked in attack but defended solidly.

Umerah had also scored in FA Cup-ties against Sholing and Crawley Town, and he was in the right place at the right time to force in Armani Little’s cross from a short free-kick with Jake Andrews wide on the left in the 48th minute.

Johnson gave starts to Little, Dean Moxey, Matt Buse and the strike duo of Umerah and Billy Waters, also resting several other players, and United made a promising start.

Umerah in the first minute and Andrews with a free kick both went close.

But Chesham got a foothold in the game midway through the first half and United had to rely on their fitness, physique and industry, rather than quality, to contain them.

Waters had a ‘goal’ disallowed for offside in the 35th minute and Umerah nearly headed in a near post cross by right-back Adam Randell just before the interval, Umerah’s effort deflected behind.

When the breakthrough did come, it did not send Torquay into the higher attacking gear which Johnson must have hoped for.

Instead, it was Chesham who upped their game, especially after Little and Moxey were taken off. During one nervous spell in the second half United’s defence came under serious pressure.

Lucas Covolan saved well from Bradley Clayton, who also sent a 20-yard free kick wide, and a T’shame Gallimore Ross sounded alarm bells in the 70th minute.

United survived those scares, and one more near the end when Eoin Casey fired over when he should have hit the target after Gallimore had outpaced Warren and crossed low from the right.

But Chesham were not quite good enough to turn those chances into goals, and United move on with the satisfaction of knowing that some potentially key players got useful game time.

Chesham United (4-4-2): Beasant; Jenkins (Prosper 80), Brown (York 26), Martin, Watson: Clayton, Kirby, Gallimore, Pierce; Casey, Oliyide (Rolfe 46); subs not used – Adcock, Mfinda, Busari, Murphy.

Booked: Casey 43, York 55, Martin 67.

Torquay United (4-4-2) : Covolan; Randell, Kerr, Warren, Moxey (Cameron 60); Whitfield, Buse, Little (Lemonheigh-Evans 62), Andrews; Waters, Umerah; subs not used – MacDonald, Price, Evans, Wright.

Booked: Waters 69, Cameron 89.

Referee: Scott Jackson (Hants).