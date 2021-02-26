Goalkeeping decision for Torquay United

Published: 4:14 PM February 26, 2021

Torquay United keeper Shaun MacDonald heads for the dressing room after being shown a red card during the Vanarama National League Match between Solihull Moors and Torquay United at Damson Parkway, Solihull on February 23 - PHOTO: Steve Bond/PPAUK - Credit: Steve Bond/Pinnacle

Torquay United may turn to former youth team goalkeeper Andy Collings for Saturday's Buildbase FA Trophy Quarter-Final at Woking (3pm) after Shaun MacDonald's two-card sending-off in the 2-1 midweek National League win at Solihull Moors.

The Gulls, who have yet to concede a goal in the competition, have three senior goalies on their books - MacDonald, Lucas Covolan and loanee James Hamon from Truro City.

But MacDonald is suspended for the Woking tie, Covolan is still on the way back from an ankle injury and Hamon is cup-tied, having already played for Truro in the competition this season.

Covolan is not believed to be far away from full fitness, but manager Gary Johnson won't want to take any risks with him.

Collings, 20, who has had loan spells at Bristol Manor Farm and Buckland Athletic over the last 18 months, trains with United regularly and is a real option if they don't decide to look elsewhere.

On top of Torquay's other injury problems, on-loan striker Scott Boden is also cup-tied - he played for Chesterfield in a Trophy win over Brackley Town.

It all adds up to an intriguing selection session for Johnson, especially as he's been very committed to doing well in the Trophy alongside United's push for NL promotion.

There are also the matters of a sixth trip to Wembley if the Gulls could make it, even though the May 8 Final falls before the planned return of fans to stadia, and prize money.

United have already banked £15,750 for wins over Chesham, Boreham Wood and Southport, and there's another £7,000 at stake at Kingfield.

Old rivals Woking, who will again feature former Gull Ben Gerring in defence, have knocked out Dover, Bromley and Sutton to reach the last-eight.

Currently 17th in the NL, Alan Dowson's men have had an inconsistent season, which may make them all the more determined to keep going in the Trophy.

They have recently signed well-travelled winger-striker Jamar Loza from divisional rivals King's Lynn Town.

The other three Quarter-Finals are: Notts County-v-Oxford City, Darlington-v-Hornchurch and Aldershot Town-v-Hereford.

But many United fans will be just as interested in other league fixtures over the next few days.

Torquay don't play again until promotion rivals Hartlepool United visit Plainmoor next Saturday, but this weekend Pools host Barnet, Stockport entertain improving Chesterfield and Wrexham, whose new Hollywood owners have just offered their players a £250,000 bonus incentive to go up, meet Wealdstone.

Then, on Tuesday night, the key games from Torquay's point of view are Halifax-v-Hartlepool, Sutton-v-Bromley, Notts Co-v-King's Lynn and Chesterfield-v-Eastleigh.