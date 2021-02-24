Torquay United defended like trojans

Published: 8:07 AM February 24, 2021

Torquay United keeper Shaun MacDonald punches under pressure during the Vanarama National League Match between Solihull Moors and Torquay United at Damson Parkway, Solihull on February 23 - PHOTO: Steve Bond/PPAUK - Credit: Steve Bond/Pinnacle

Manager Gary Johnson hailed ‘a heroic performance’ after Torquay United battled their way to a 2- 1 win at Solihull Moors that keeps the National League chasing pack at bay for another week.

The Gulls, with new loan striker signing Scott Boden from Chesterfield a second-half sub, bounced back from their below-par 2-3 defeat at home to FC Halifax Town to weather the stoppage-time sending-off of goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald.

Alex Gudger’s 98th minute consolation goal for Moors was too little and too late to counter Asa Hall’s first-half penalty and a smart finish by Billy Waters early in the second half.

“We’ve still got a lot of lads who are playing because we’ve got to play them – they’re not 100% fit,” said Johnson.

“So it was a heroic performance really.

“We defended very, very well, including against their ‘6ft 9in’ biggest striker in English football, and I thought we dealt with that as best we could.

“The referee changed the game with the sending-off of our goalie – we didn’t know he’d got booked previously, and he didn’t even know.

“It got a bit hairy-scary at the end. But we saw it out and it’s that sort of win that sets you off again. “

We defended like Trojans, and I’m proud of them.”