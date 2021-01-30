Torquay United in cruise control

Published: 7:04 PM January 30, 2021

GOAL! Ben Whitfield of Torquay United celebrates with his teammates having scored to break the deadlock during the Vanarama National League match between Barnet and Torquay United at The Hive Stadium, Canons Park, London on Saturday 30th January 2021 | Photo: James Fearn/PPAUK - Credit: James Fearn/PPAUK

Manager Gary Johnson hinted that Torquay United beat bottom-of-the-table Barnet slightly easier than the 2-0 scoreline suggests in blustery conditions at The Hive.

The Gulls moved ten points clear at the top of the National League with goals by Ben Whitfield, his sixth of the season, and sub Jake Andrews’ first.

“We kept the ball really well, scored two very good goals and I think we deserved to win the game,” said Johnson.

“We had two 1-v-1s with the goalie, one for Ben Whitfield and the other for Rob Street, which is what we wanted to create, but unfortunately we didn’t finish them off.

“It would have been nice to tuck one of them in early in the second half, but the second goal came at a lovely time, when it just killed their enthusiasm.

“Barnet stayed in it, and they didn’t capitulate or give in, and we had a little spell in the middle of the first half where we couldn’t quite get our game going, and that gave them energy and oxygen.

“We had to wrestle the game back, which we did.

“It doesn’t look like it when we are screaming and shouting in the technical area, but when you settle down and you know you’ve won 2-0, actually we controlled most of the game and looked dangerous on the break.”