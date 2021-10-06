United out-competed at Boreham Wood

Published: 4:33 AM October 6, 2021

Tom Lapslie of Torquay United looks dejected during the National League match between Boreham Wood and Torquay United at Meadow Park, Boreham wood, Hertfordshire on 5th October 2021 - PHOTO: Micah Crook/PPAUK - Credit: Micah Crook/PPAUK

Manager Gary Johnson conceded that Boreham Wood had been too strong for his side after Torquay United had lost 2-0 at Meadow Park on Tuesday night.

Wood, who won with goals just before half-time by Kane Smith and just after it by ex-Gulls loanee Scott Boden (pen), inflicted United's fifth defeat and moved into second place in the National League.

"It's been an average first ten games," said Johnson, who had been hoping United would follow up Saturday's 5-0 home win over Wealdstone.

"We've seen the best and we've seen the worst, and we've got to be a lot more consistent if we're going to get into the top-seven or top group of teams.

"I don't like losing games, and I certainly don't like losing games like that.

"They looked stronger on the day, more energetic and cleverer. They out-competed us for most of the time.

"A lot of teams are going to come here and lose 1-0 or 2-0. I think they (Wood) are the oldest average-age team in the league at 29, and they used that experience very well.

"I'm pleased we've got another game on Saturday, because I need to get that game out of my head.

"But Bromley (away) are another team with an experienced group of lads, especially on their (3G) surface."