Torquay United 1 Woking 0

Published: 5:36 PM April 2, 2021

It just had to be him, didn't it! Danny Wright rose off the subs' bench to take on the captain's armband and score Torquay United's Good Friday winner against Woking at Plainmoor.

The Gulls' veteran centre-forward was making his first appearance since surgery following a torn hamstring against Yeovil Town on Boxing Day.

Manager Gary Johnson sent him on in the 56th minute, as United toiled to find some inspiration from a lacklustre attacking display, and eight minutes from time Wright got on the end of an Adam Randell right-wing cross and flicked home a shot at the near-post under Woking goalie Mark Smith.

It was Wright's ninth goal of the season, it gave Torquay a third win in four games, but it was one they barely deserved.

The introduction of Sunderland loanee Benji Mbunga Kimpioka forced a change, and Johnson made it in midfield, with Jake Andrews dropping to the bench.

Pre-match speculation was also confirmed with the name of Wright as one of the substitutions.

Woking boss Alan Dowson, who had threatened changes in the wake of the Cards' shock FA Trophy exit at the hands of Hereford last weekend, was without several senior players through injury, including regular right-back Jack Cook.

He certainly bolstered his midfield in an effort to stop a bit of a rot, starting with a 4-5-1 formation with only young Sam Dalby up front.

It took United 12 minutes to create a clear chance, but it was a good one when it came, Boden getting in front of Moussa Diarra from a Ryan Law pass and shooting across Mark Smith and just wide.

Diarra and Ben Gerring, with set-piece headers, and Max Kretzschmar with a shot from range all tested Lucas Covolan, but not seriously as Woking played very much on the counter-attack.

Hall forced a much better stop from Smith with a 30-yarder, and the Cards' goalie also had to tip a Law cross-shot over his bar.

But perhaps the Gulls' best chance of the first half fell to Hall, who seemed almost surprised that Ben Sherring's long free-kick found him in as much space as it did - he headed wide when he should have hit the target.

Johnson didn't wait long into the second half before calling for Wright, then Andrews for Hall in he 68th minute - Andrews went to the left of midfield with Little, who hadn't looked comfortable on the left, moving into the middle.

Still, United struggled to produce any real quality in attacking positions, their passing often letting them down and Kimpioka was given precious few chances to show what he could really do.

Indeed, Covolan had to come up with a full-length save to keep out a 30-yard free-kick by Kretzschmar.

The Gulls did stick at it, but when Joe Lewis missed an Andrews corner by inches in the 73rd minute, at point-blank range in front of goal, you wondered if they might get a better chance of victory.

But seven minutes from normal time Wright, who had taken on the captaincy when Hall went off, made an instinctive striker's run to reach that Randell cross, Smith could not keep the ball out and United had picked up three important points.

Torquay United (4-4-2): Covolan; Wynter, Sherring, Lewis, Law; Randell, Little, Hall (Andrews 68), Lemonheigh-Evans; Boden (Wright 56), Kimpioka (Waters 86); subs not used - MacDonald, Moxey.

Booked: Lemonheigh-Evans 63, Wynter 75.

Woking (4-5-1): M. Smith; Block, Diarra, Gerring, Casey; Lofthouse (Hodges 78), Kretzschmar, Dempsey (Skinner 82), Ferdinand, Cooper; Dalby (J. Smith 63); subs not used- Evans, Hamblin.

Booked: Cooper 28, Kretzschmar 58, Diarra 71, J. Smith 81.

Referee: James Durkin (Dorset).