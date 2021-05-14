Tickets for the Barnet visit sold out

Published: 7:25 AM May 14, 2021

If they are confirmed later this week as being in a Tier One area, the Gulls are expected to be able to accommodate crowds of up to 2,500. Photo: Micah Crook/PPAUK - Credit: Micah Crook/PPAUK

The lucky fans will do their best to make as much noise as a proper 'full house', for promotion-chasing Torquay United have sold out all the tickets they had available, believed to be around 1,800, for next Saturday's (May 22) final home game of the season against Barnet.

United staff had to overcome IT problems beyond their control - they were not the only club affected - and they handled scores of phone calls from fans who had struggled to secure tickets online.

The majority were helped over the course of 24 hours in what was a far from straightforward operation.

Under Government rules, Plainmoor's normal 6,300 capacity is much reduced and, because of social distancing rules, even the 'Covid-capacity' was not fixed.

For instance, more fans could be accommodated in six-strong 'bubbles' than in pairs or singles.

But all available places have been taken up, and attention now switches to this Sunday's key game against third-placed Stockport County at Edgeley Park (12.15pm).