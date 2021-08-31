Published: 6:49 AM August 31, 2021 Updated: 1:17 PM September 1, 2021

Gary Johnson Manager of Torquay United with Aaron Downes, Assistant First Team Manager of Torquay United during the National League match between Torquay United and Woking at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Monday 30 Aug 2021 - PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Gary Johnson was visibly subdued after Torquay United, down to ten men for a second successive game, were hammered 4-0 at home by Woking.

The Gulls were 2-0 down inside four minutes, before midfielder Chiori Johnson was sent off in the 22nd minute for a second yellow card.

Centre-back Ali Omar was also dismissed midway through the first half of Saturday's 1-1 draw at Notts County.

"It was a very difficult afternoon, and a very difficult talk after the game for some of the boys in the dressing-room.

"Woking started well. We didn't do enough. We didn't get anywhere near the sharpness and cleverness needed.

"We were very, very leggy, after playing with ten men two days ago, but I don't want to make excuses.

"I never lose faith in everybody. I lose faith in some over a period of time, but not now.

"We will keep going. They've got a couple of days to get over it, and I won't be slashing my wrists just yet."

Johnson had complained about the decision to send Omar off at Notts, and he was clearly unhappy about at least the first of Johnson's bookings against Woking.

He said: "In my opinion it was a great tackle on Saturday, and in my opinion today at least one was a good tackle.

"We definitely would have appealed (against Omar's red card), but we were advised to take the single game (suspension) rather than risk it going to two.

"But I will end up getting into trouble if I say much more."

United's first three games of the season, after their Play-Off Final defeat in June, have yielded one point, eight goals conceded, two red cards and 12 yellows.