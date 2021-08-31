News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > Sport

A very difficult afternoon

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 6:49 AM August 31, 2021    Updated: 1:17 PM September 1, 2021
Gary Johnson Manager of Torquay United with Aaron Downes, Assistant First Team Manager of Torquay Un

Gary Johnson Manager of Torquay United with Aaron Downes, Assistant First Team Manager of Torquay United during the National League match between Torquay United and Woking at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Monday 30 Aug 2021 - PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Gary Johnson was visibly subdued after Torquay United, down to ten men for a second successive game, were hammered 4-0 at home by Woking. 

The Gulls were 2-0 down inside four minutes, before midfielder Chiori Johnson was sent off in the 22nd minute for a second yellow card. 

Centre-back Ali Omar was also dismissed midway through the first half of Saturday's 1-1 draw at Notts County. 

"It was a very difficult afternoon, and a very difficult talk after the game for some of the boys in the dressing-room. 

"Woking started well. We didn't do enough. We didn't get anywhere near the sharpness and cleverness needed. 

"We were very, very leggy, after playing with ten men two days ago, but I don't want to make excuses. 

"I never lose faith in everybody. I lose faith in some over a period of time, but not now. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Florist granted late-night licence to serve food and alcohol
  2. 2 A very difficult afternoon
  3. 3 Demi Keenan Interiors employs a Kickstart superstar
  1. 4 First-time buyer: 'It was great to have someone help me through the process'
  2. 5 When the phone stops ringing 
  3. 6 Tom Baker took a tumble as Dr Who arrived on Dartmoor
  4. 7 Torquay United 0 Woking 4
  5. 8 Flat sea and sunshine for Torquay Rowing Club's 26 regatta races
  6. 9 From chocolate-box Maidencombe along to Bell Rock
  7. 10 Challenges remain as we struggle to return to some normality

"We will keep going. They've got a couple of days to get over it, and I won't be slashing my wrists just yet." 

Johnson had complained about the decision to send Omar off at Notts, and he was clearly unhappy about at least the first of Johnson's bookings against Woking. 

He said: "In my opinion it was a great tackle on Saturday, and in my opinion today at least one was a good tackle. 

"We definitely would have appealed (against Omar's red card), but we were advised to take the single game (suspension) rather than risk it going to two. 

"But I will end up getting into trouble if I say much more." 

United's first three games of the season, after their Play-Off Final defeat in June, have yielded one point, eight goals conceded, two red cards and 12 yellows. 

Torquay United
Torbay News

Don't Miss

Seafront hotel

New Redcliffe owners reach for the stars - all five of them!

Jim Parker

person
Simon Mortimer

WANTED: Police search for South Devon man Simon Mortimer

Joseph Bulmer

person
A stock image of a Devon and Cornwall Police car

Driver allegedly assaulted in Torquay road rage incident

Joseph Bulmer

person
Torquay United player Danny Wright heads past Notts County keeper Sam Slocombe to put Torquay in fro

Torquay United

Notts County 1 Torquay United 1

Special Correspondent

Logo Icon