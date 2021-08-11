Torquay United 4 AFC Bournemouth U21s 0

Published: 8:18 AM August 11, 2021

Tom Lapslie of Torquay United beats Brooklyn Genesini, Casptain of AFC Bournemouth U23s during the pre season match between Torquay United and AFC Bournemouth U23s at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Tuesday 10th August 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

With their latest signing Gabby Rogers in the starting line-up, Torquay United cruised to the easiest of victories on a 'men-against-boys' friendly evening against AFC Bournemouth Under-21s at Plainmoor.

New striker Dan Holman took his pre-season tally to five goals in three games with two more against the outgunned Cherries starlets.

Centre-back Ali Omar headed Gary Johnson's Gulls 3-0 up just before half-time, before midfielder Tom Lapslie completed the scoring 15 minutes from time.

How United did not help themselves to half-a-dozen goals is a mystery - they hit the woodwork through Klaidi Lolos and Jake Andrews, as well as near-misses for Omar, Rogers and Lapslie again.

And how many boxes the game will have ticked for Johnson is unclear, for the visitors were unable to match Torquay's workrate, physicality and also quality.

Johnson had completed the signing of Rogers before kick-off after the former Gulls youth and Yeovil Town winger had impressed on trial.

The only sniffs of a chance that Bournemouth had in the first 20 minutes were both presented by United mistakes.

Joe Lewis' mis-touch let Connor Kurran-Brown away, only for Mark Halstead to save 1-v-1, and a misplaced pass by Rogers in the 17th minute led to Euan Pollock shooting just wide.

Pollock also shaved the bar in a counter-attack, but United spent the rest of the first half firmly on the front foot, playing with a tempo which kept the young visitors under almost constant pressure.

Holman's crisp shooting had been a feature of recent friendlies and, after he'd had one shot blocked in the eighth minute, he slammed the resulting loose ball into the top right-hand corner from 16 yards…1-0.

Holman had another effort tipped over by Cherries goalie Billy Terrell, so it was almost a shock when he missed the clearest chance - unmarked in front of goal, set up by Danny Wright's low cross.

Bournemouth were far from out of it, but their obsession with playing out from the back did them few favours.

They seemed to have a complete aversion to putting their boot through the ball to relieve danger.

United's pressure paid off again in the 34th minute.

Armani Little found Holman 20 yards out, he beat a man on the turn, worked the ball on to his right foot and tucked a cool shot inside the left-hand post from just inside the area…2-0.

And two minutes before half-time Little was again the 'provider', with a right-wing corner which Omar thumped home with a downward header at the far-post…3-0.

Johnson had seen enough to make four changes at the interval - Lolos, Andrews, Johnson and Martin on for Wright, O'Connell, Wynter and Moxey.

Within five minutes of the restart United should have been four up.

Little slipped Lolos through for a shot which crashed down off the underside the bar, and then the former Plymouth striker missed an easier chance on the turn, when Bournemouth failed to get any challenge on Andrews' diagonal cross.

Lapslie and Rogers both went close to a fourth goal, either side of a terrific goal-saving block by United's sub defender Louie Slough.

But midfielder Alex Moyse, with his first touch after replacing Little, then slid an inviting through-ball for Lapslie to break from midfield in the 75th minute and beat the advancing keeper…4-0.

It was only a matter of how many United might score after that, and it was bad luck rather than bad finishing which denied them.

Torquay United (4-4-2): Halstead (Brzozoswki 72); Wynter (Johnson 46), Lewis (Slough 60), Omar, Moxey (Martin 46); Rogers, Little (Moyse 72), Lapslie, O'Connell (Andrews 46); Holman (Piper 60), Wright (Lolos 46).

AFC Bournemouth (4-1-4-1): Terrell; Benesini, Seddon, Jordan, Roberts; Wadham; Kurran-Brown, Okoh, Winterburn, Daws (Brown 74); Pollock (Palmer 87); subs not used - Price, Boutin.

Referee: Marc Whaley (Plymouth).

Attendance: 659.