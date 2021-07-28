Torquay United 3 Truro City 0

Published: 8:24 AM July 28, 2021

Scott Piper of Torquay United wins the aerial challenge against Trialist of Truro City during the pre season match between Torquay United and Truro City at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Tuesday 27th July 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Torquay United kept up their encouraging pre-season with a comfortable win over Truro City at Plainmoor, all sparked off by a trademark Danny Wright header after less than six minutes.

Substitute Louie Slough with another clever header and new signing Klaidi Lolos added further goals in the second half of an entertaining friendly in which former Plainmoor tenants Truro played a full part.

Wright looped a far-post header over ex-Gulls loanee James Hamon from Connor Lemonheigh-Evans' lobbed cross to get things going as Gary Johnson's new-look side followed up their 2-0 win at Truro's Southern League rivals Poole Town at the weekend.

New men Dan Martin at left midfield and centre-back Ali Omar both impressed.

City responded well, before and after new midfielder Tom Lapslie was injured and replaced by Lolos on the half-hour.

Marcin Brzozowski kept United in front with two high-class saves, and Truro believed they should have been level by half-time. They were almost certainly right.

In the 39th minute, after another good tip-over effort by Brzozowski, Jamie Richards met the corner with a firm header and, although Connor Lemonheigh-Evans was on the line, the ball may well have crossed it before he cleared.

Moments later Omar's pass out of defence was cut out, Will Dean found Rocky Neal with a through-ball, he appeared to be pushed over by Lewis, but again referee Savvas Yianni ruled in United's favour.

Johnson sent on Slough, Ben Wynter and Keelan O'Connell at half-time and, just as they had done in the first half, United took command.

Hamon did well to deny Wright after a pitch-length United counter-attack, but from the corner Armani Little crossed and Slough, still up for the corner, planted a firm, well-directed header over Hamon from 15 yards…2-0.

Johnson introduced his two youngest pros, Scott Piper and Alex Moyse, and only a smart save by Hamon denied a Moyse volley before the former Exeter City youngster helped to set up the clincher.

In the 87th minute it was his diagonal cross from the right which Olaf Koszela met with a downward header, Hamon could only parry and Lolos was there to tap in…3-0.

Torquay United (4-4-2): Brzozowski; Trialist (Wynter 46), Lewis (Slough 46), Omar, Moxey (O'Connell 46); Koszela, Little (Andrews 74), Lapslie (Lolos 29), Martin; Lemonheigh-Evans (Pper 70), Wright (Moyse 70)..

Truro City (3-5-2): Hamon (Coxhead 89); White, Diabate, Rchards, Riley-Lowe; Thompson (Garside 63), Brett (Tucker 80), Dean, Trialist; Neal, Rooney; subs not used - Yetton, Swan, Dunn, Marks, Harris.

Attendance: 957.

Referee: Savvas Yianni (Somerset).