Stoppage-time goal books Torquay United under-18s a place in FA Youth Cup first round

Published: 11:56 AM October 16, 2021

A stoppage-time goal by substitute Jayden Gilbert kicked off Torquay United's cup weekend and beat Oxford City away 1-0 in the FA Youth Cup on Friday night.

The young Gulls, who will be away to Newport County in the first round proper, were grateful to goalkeeper Matt Wonnacott for a couple of important saves either side of half-time.

Then Chris Todd's under-18s wound up the pressure in the second half, had penalty claims turned down even though an Oxford player was booked after an incident in the area and went close through Theo Cadby twice and Brandon Quinn in the closing stages.

But just when it looked as if the deadlock would not be broken, Gilbert rose to loop a header over a packed goalmouth and in for the winner.