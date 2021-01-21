Torquay loan goalkeeper from Truro
- Credit: Micah Crook/PPAUK
An ankle injury to Lucas Covolan has prompted Torquay United to sign Truro City’s former Exeter City goalkeeper James Hamon on a month’s loan.
The Gulls have also loaned out midfielder Matt Buse to National League South club Chippenham Town for the next month.
Covolan missed Tuesday’s 4-0 FA Trophy win at Boreham Wood because of his injury, with Shaun MacDonald taking over and ex-Academy goalie Andy Collings on the bench.
But United manager Gary Johnson says that Collings, who has never made a senior appearance for Torquay, is not experienced enough to act as regular understudy in the National League and he added: “We needed someone pretty quick and, because of the Covid situation, we needed someone local.
“James lives in our area, he’s not playing games for Truro at the moment and he was happy to come in and sit on the bench if necessary.”
Channel Islander Hamon, 25, a former Guernsey golf champion, made 37 first-team appearances over five seasons for the Grecians before joining Truro in 2019.
Buse, 23, will get much needed game-time for Chippenham in the NL South, after a previous spell at Bath City earlier this season.
