Torquay rider achieves world-leading result

Dave Thomas

Published: 1:50 PM June 18, 2021   
Cyclist Harrison Wood

Cyclist Harrison Wood - Credit: Submitted

Torquay cycle racer Harrison Wood has returned home buoyed after his battling 19th place in Italy's Under-23 Giro d'Italia, the world's biggest race for aspiring pros. 

Former Mid-Devon CC starlet Wood overcame two crashes to lead the Dutch SEG Racing Academy team home after ten hot and gruelling stages against 150 riders. 

Wood, who was 21 this Monday, was knocked off his bike by a team car and then by a rival, and he also had to ride an important time-trial with an ill-fitting new helmet. 

But he said: "I finished 45th last year, so 19th is a big step-up. 

"Without some of the issues, I might have been in the top-15, but I was with the leaders until the last few kilometres on several days, so I know it's not out of reach."   

The ex-TBGS pupil is off to the Sierra Nevada mountains next week for an 'altitude' training camp, before more high-profile races in Spain and France. 

