Published: 12:00 AM February 5, 2021 Updated: 7:54 AM February 6, 2021

We have a mixture of Premier League, Serie A, FA Trophy and National League for another exciting predicta competition on www.torbayweekly.co.uk this week.

Starting with the Premier League, and an inconsistent Arsenal travel to Aston Villa, who are enjoying a fine season and have a serious top player in the form of Jack Grealish.

Manchester United v Everton is a meeting between two teams that have seen their title credentials take a dent over the past fortnight, although it is probably fair to say United’s trophy ambitions are a little more realistic than the Toffees.

We take in a top game from Italy, where Juventus host Roma, bringing memories back of the glory days on Channel 4 and the brilliant Gazzetta Football Italia.

Torquay United travel to Southport in the FA Trophy and a chance to take one step closer to Wembley.

We round things off with two games from the National League and a chance for two of Torquay United’s pursuers to gain some ground on the Gulls.

Can you beat our chief sportswriter Dave Thomas?

ASTON VILLA v ARSENAL - Arsenal win 2-1 Tricky one - Villa going well, but Arsenal may have found some gumption at last and can win, even away, at their best.

MANCHESTER UNITED v EVERTON – United win 3-1 If Calvert-Lewin doesn’t score, Everton will struggle against a United side with many more goal options.

JUVENTUS v ROMA – Juve win 1-0 Both teams chasing the two Milan leaders, but Juve’s miserly defence can come out on top in a tight one.

SOUTHPORT v TORQUAY UNITED – Gulls win 2-0 Will GaryJ ‘rotate’ his squad for the Trophy? Even if he does, they’ll still be too good for NL North opposition.

DOVER ATHLETIC v HARTLEPOOL UNITED – Pool win 1-0 Big win for Pool over Sutton, after a shock at Weymouth, and they have too much at stake to slip up to strugglers again.

STOCKPORT COUNTY v YEOVIL TOWN – County win 3-1 Just like Yeovil to cause a scare here, but County, out of all cups and under new management, are all in for promotion.

