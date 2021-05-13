Cup Final day in the Predicta competition

Published: 12:00 AM May 13, 2021 Updated: 5:07 PM May 13, 2021

It is FA Cup Final weekend and the Torbay Weekly Predicta competition starts with a fascinating showdown between Chelsea and Leicester City at Wembley.

The Blues of Chelsea have been superb under their new manager and look a serious team once again but people have been discounting Leicester for a long time, and they keep delivering.

Our Premier League game heads north to Burnley and the visit of an unpredictable Leeds United.

It is another mammoth weekend in the National League, where Torquay United travel to Stockport County in Sunday’s televised game.

The time is now for the Gulls.

By the time that match is played, United will have a much clearer picture of the task ahead, with main title contenders facing an awkward trip to Maidenhead.

Hartlepool simply must win at Aldershot to have a chance of automatic promotion and we have a play-off battle between Notts County and Bromley.

Can you beat chief sportswriter Dave Thomas?

CHELSEA v LEICESTER CITY - Chelsea win 3-1

Lots of Wembley for City to counter-attack, but Chelsea at a high level now and will be too good.

BURNLEY v LEEDS UTD - A draw 1-1

Leeds pulled out a fine home win (3-1) over Spurs - back them for a first away draw of the season.

ALDERSHOT TOWN v HARTLEPOOL UTD - Pools win 1-0

Pools have blown their NL title chance, but they will rouse themselves to beat the mid-table Shots.

MAIDENHEAD UTD v SUTTON UTD - A draw 2-2

Maidenhead are dangerous, score goals and will push title-chasing Sutton all the way.

NOTTS CO v BROMLEY - Notts win 2-1

Play-Off outsiders Bromley will dig in and may snatch a goal, but Notts will just edge a big win.

STOCKPORT CO v TORQUAY UTD (Sun 12.15pm) - A draw 1-1

A huge game - County (Dagenham H midweek) slight favourites, but rested Gulls will go right at them..!

To play our predicta competition, simply visit www.torbayweekly.co.uk, search for the Predicta in our sport section and login to play, or sign up as a new player.