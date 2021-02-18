Published: 12:00 AM February 18, 2021 Updated: 8:22 AM February 18, 2021

The Torbay Weekly predicta champion has six more fascinating fixtures for you to predict this weekend.

Starting in the Premier League, and a dangerous Southampton host Chelsea under new management.

It is then up to Merseyside for arguably the most important derby game in the reign of Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager, with the Reds desperate to stop their worrying run of results.

There are four games from the National League and Torquay United are playing in front of the TV cameras, with pressure on for all clubs to pick up points as we reach a vital part of the season.

United have stumbled slightly in recent weeks but their brilliance at the start of the season still provides a cushion at the top. The chasing pack know they must win to keep up with the pace.

Cn you beat our chief sportswriter Dave Thomas?

SOUTHAMPTON v CHELSEA - Chelsea win 2-0

Saints playing better than their bare form, but Tuchel has got a tune out of the talented counter-attacking Blues.

LIVERPOOL v EVERTON - Liverpool win 2-1

No derby atmosphere, and all Liverpool's problems are in that injury-hit defence - they're still too good for in-and-out Everton.

TORQUAY UNITED v FC HALIFAX TOWN - United win 2-1

BT Sport cameras up the ante, Halifax at their best are a handful, but rested Gulls can complete an important 'double' .

SUTTON UNITED v WEALDSTONE - Sutton win 3-0

Hard not to see Sutton, so solid in defence, seeing off wobbly Wealdstone, despite their 1-1 draw at Torquay last week.

EASTLEIGH v STOCKPORT COUNTY - A draw 1-1

Experienced Eastleigh have a big shout for the Play-Offs and can hold Stockport, who often rely on Rooney in tight affairs.

HARTLEPOOL UNITED v YEOVIL TOWN - Pools win 2-1

If improving Yeovil score first, they could make a fight of it, but Pools at home are on a roll and have loads at stake.

To play our predicta competition, simply visit www.torbayweekly.co.uk, search for the Predicta in our sport section and login to play, or sign up as a new player.

