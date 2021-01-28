Torbay Weekly Predicta competition

Published: 12:00 AM January 28, 2021 Updated: 11:23 AM January 28, 2021

Our latest Predicta competition will take in three top games from the Premier League and three from Torquay United’s National League.

We start with a massive game for struggling Newcastle United at Everton, who are still very much in the title race.

At the wrong end of the top flight, West Brom host Fulham in a classic six-pointer, and a clash of styles, with the robust approach of Baggies’ boss Sam Allardyce against the stylish Fulham strategy under manager Scott Parker.

Our final Premier League game will see leaders Manchester United looking to make another statement at a painfully inconsistent Arsenal.

As for Torquay United, the Gulls will be big favourites at Barnet and there is a massive game involving two of the main clubs looking to close the gap on Gary Johnson’s Yellows.

We also have a meeting between Bromley and Aldershot.

Simply predict the correct score and our weekly winner will receive a free copy of the Inside the Gulls publication - Can you beat our chief sportswriter Dave Thomas

EVERTON v NEWCASTLE UNITED – Everton win 1-0

All form says a thumping win for the Toffees, but Newcastle will park the bus and may be hard to break down.

WBA v FULHAM – A draw 1-1

Big Sam has the Baggies scrapping, but Fulham are better than their bare form suggests – a point apiece.

ARSENAL v MANCHESTER UNITED – United win 3-0

Two teams heading in opposite directions, and this could get messy for rudderless Arsenal and their rookie manager.

BARNET v TORQUAY UNITED – Gulls win 3-1

United will attack from the start, force Barnet out of their comfort zone and pull away in the second half.

HARTLEPOOL UNITED v SUTTON UNITED – Pools win 2-1

A massive game for both clubs in their pursuit of leaders Torquay, and go with Hartlepool at home to edge it.

BROMLEY V ALDERSHOT TOWN – A draw 1-1

The Shots have hit form at last and will fancy a win in Kent, but Bromley have just enough to steady a rocking ship.

