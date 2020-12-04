It is a trip to the Bundesliga in Germany to get things going this weekend and can RB Leipzig topple the mighty Bayern Munich?

Our Premier League selection involves the rugged British campaigner Sean Dyche against the experienced Italian champion Carlo Ancelotti.

Burnley will never pretend to be pretty but they can be effective, except for games against Manchester City. Everton have shown glimpses of the once-great side of the 1980s and they have a centre-forward bang in form.

Plainmoor will host a showdown between two title hopefuls and the Gulls welcome back former captain Luke Young, who will hopefully leave his shooting boots back in Wrexham.

There are three further games from the National League to complete this week’s Predicta – can you beat Chief Sportswriter Dave Thomas?

BAYERN MUNICH v RB LEIPZIG - Bayern win 2-1

Huge game at the top of the Bundesliga – Bayern to assert the old pecking order, but only just. BURNLEY v EVERTON – Everton win 2-0

Blues a bit unlucky of late and they’ll be too sharp and too good for goal-shy Burnley.

BARNET v WEALDSTONE – A draw 2-2

Wealdstone aren’t the best in defence, but they will keep going for a point in a near-M25 derby. BROMLEY V STOCKPORT COUNTY – Stockport win 2-1

County building some momentum and may be too good for Bromley still searching for consistency. NOTTS COUNTY v WOKING – County win 3-1

Notts starting to hit last season’s strong home form, Woking may have to score first to worry them. TORQUAY UNITED v WREXHAM – A draw 2-2

A proper six-pointer in prospect between two good sides and an early goal should set up a cracker.

How to Play: Click sign up to take part on www.torbayweekly.co.uk. To submit your scores, click the Make Prediction link in the top-right of the weekly table. Your predictions must be submitted by 10am on the day of the fixtures to be included.