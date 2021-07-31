News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Tim Herbert

Published: 1:31 PM July 31, 2021    Updated: 3:01 PM August 1, 2021
Celebrations for Gary Johnson, manager of Torquay United at the final whistle - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

The new football season is upon us and Torbay Weekly is proud to launch an amazing Predicta competition for the whole campaign. 

There are a total of 20 questions to answer, ranging from Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup winners to all the key Torquay United stats from another assault on the National League. 

It is completely free to enter the season Predicta and there are two methods of entry. Either complete the form in a copy of the Torbay Weekly and send (drop) in to us at Torbay Weekly, Unit 6, Tor Hill House, Union Street, Torquay, TQ2 5QW. 

Alternatively, you can complete the Predicta questions via a Google form on www.torbayweekly.co.uk - simply provide your answers and press submit at the end of the online form, which will then allow us to register your predictions. 

We also have a superb prize for the season Predicta, a wonderful holiday provided by our friends at Majestic Tours. As well as the season Predicta, we will also be running regular Predicta comps throughout the football year.  

The season Predicta opened on August 1 and will close on Saturday, August 28.  

Good Luck. 

