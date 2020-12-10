The challenge starts with an intriguing derby in the Midlands, where Wolves will host Aston Villa.

Derby games are definitely the theme on Saturday, as we challenge you to predict the Manchester showdown between an unpredictable United and the flamboyant City. Our European game of the week comes from La Liga and the Madrid derby.

It is then on to Torquay United’s National League and the Gulls travel to unfamiliar territory on Saturday, taking on a King’s Lynn side fighting hard in the fifth tier. We have further games from Woking and Chesterfield.

This week’s Predicta – can you beat chief sports writer Dave Thomas?

WOLVES v ASTON VILLA – Villa to win 2-1

Might be a surprise here – Wolves are missing Jimenez and Villa could take advantage, even at Molineux.

MANCHESTER UNITED v MANCHESTER CITY – A draw 2-2

Reds are better than some critics think, Pogba has hit form and this should be an attacking derby to savour.

REAL MADRID v ATLETICO MADRID – Atletico to win 2-1

Derbies don’t come tastier than this, and go with on-song Atletico to continue shaking La Liga’s old order.

KING’S LYNN v TORQUAY UNITED – Gulls to win 3-2

A testing afternoon in Norfolk guaranteed, but United have the know-how and firepower to handle it.

WOKING v HARTLEPOOL UNITED – A draw 1-1

Pools better away than home, will batten down the hatches and can frustrate hot-and-cold Woking.

CHESTERFIELD v BARNET – Chesterfield to win 2-0

Both struggling, but Spireites under new boss James Rowe will have too much for Barnet’s leaky defence.

To play the Predicta, click on the link ‘Guess the Scores to Win Prizes’ on www.torbayweekly.co.uk. Don’t forget to answer the tie-breaker question – total goals scored in Saturday fixtures only from England’s top two divisions.

How to Play: Click sign up to take part on www.torbayweekly.co.uk. To submit your scores, click the Make Prediction link in the top-right of the weekly table by 10am on Saturday.