Torquay United travel to Halifax in the National League this weekend and chief sportswriter Dave Thomas is predicting three points for the Gulls.

As well as United at Halifax, we have Frank Lampard’s Chelsea travelling to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

We feature a massive game from La Liga, where Atletico Madrid host Barcelona.

There are also three more games from the National League in this week’s Predicta – can you beat Dave?

PREDICTA GAMES

NEWCASTLE UNITED v CHELSEA - Chelsea win 3-1

Hot-and-cold Newcastle won’t be able to contain the counter attacking Premier League top scorers.

ATLETICO MADRID v BARCELONA - Atletico win 2-1

Huge game for both - Atletico (3rd) to stay unbeaten, Barca (8th) for obvious reasons. The hosts to edge it.

FC HALIFAX TOWN v TORQUAY UNITED - Gulls to win 2-0

Town struggling for goals, United still confident after two recent big tests, and fresh from no midweek game.

KING’S LYNN TOWN v DOVER ATHLETIC - A draw 2-2

The two worst defences in the division, both desperate for points - recipe for goals and a draw.

CHESTERFIELD v NOTTS COUNTY - County win 2-1

Spireites struggling at home, more relaxed Notts in catch up mode, plus old ‘derby’ spice - County to win.

WREXHAM v ALDERSHOT TOWN - A draw 1-1

New Hollywood owners can’t help Wrexham on the pitch and Shots can afford to have a go - a point apiece.

