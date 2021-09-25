Torbay AAC trio tackle Saints' Way Challenge

Published: 12:30 PM September 25, 2021

Torbay AAC have been out and about around the county and beyond.

Charlotte Allen, Mark Luscombe and Gemma Radcliffe travelled to Padstow in North Cornwall to take part in The Saints' Way Challenge, a 28.5-mile ultra marathon running across fields, lanes, tracks, to Fowey in South Cornwall.

With a 06:30am start time, the weather was kind the whole way with the desired overcast skies and breeze. The route was challenging but all enjoyed the adventure.

Each church along the route was visited by saints of old, and smugglers also used to use the trail.

All crossed the line in 8 hours and 11 minutes.

Glen Hawkins completed the first leg of his half-marathon double header on consecutive weekends!

Firstly, Britain's Ocean City Half Marathon in Plymouth.

Before the start there was a poignant minute's silence held as a mark of respect for the victims of the Keyham shooting. Runners were also encouraged to wear something green as a further mark of respect.

Glen finished in a time of 02:09:39.

Nick Robinson ran Bridgwater Half Marathon, completing the course in a time of 1.37.40, 74th place out of 286.

It was also a bright and sunny morning for the Granite Way 10-mile run, an out and back run on the spectacular Granite Way with beautiful views of Dartmoor.

Results: Hayley Ratcliff 1.25.25 Cassandra Harrison 1.35.48.