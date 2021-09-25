News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > Sport

Torbay AAC trio tackle Saints' Way Challenge

person

Nikki Belso

Published: 12:30 PM September 25, 2021   
The Saints Way Challenge - Charlotte, Mark, Gemma, Lucie

The Saints Way Challenge - Charlotte, Mark, Gemma, Lucie - Credit: Torbay AAC

Torbay AAC have been out and about around the county and beyond.

Charlotte Allen, Mark Luscombe and Gemma Radcliffe travelled to Padstow in North Cornwall to take part in The Saints' Way Challenge, a 28.5-mile ultra marathon running across fields, lanes, tracks, to Fowey in South Cornwall.

With a 06:30am start time, the weather was kind the whole way with the desired overcast skies and breeze. The route was challenging but all enjoyed the adventure.

Each church along the route was visited by saints of old, and smugglers also used to use the trail.

All crossed the line in 8 hours and 11 minutes.

Glen Hawkins completed the first leg of his half-marathon double header on consecutive weekends!

Firstly, Britain's Ocean City Half Marathon in Plymouth.

Most Read

  1. 1 Goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald has 'no regrets or worries about being back'
  2. 2 Armani back in the frame
  3. 3 Christian: 'I'm determined to make a difference'
  1. 4 Only their best is good enough
  2. 5 Torbay's last surviving Bayline minibus is back
  3. 6 Torbay Weekly bids farewell to Tamla as she takes step towards her dream job
  4. 7 Gym fund-raising kids are just a knockout
  5. 8 MP Kevin Foster: Positive progress with plans to get rid of building everyone loves to hate
  6. 9 Stephanie lined up for top award - and is one of 'Our Heroes'
  7. 10 Property of the Week: Character cottage that's close to town centre

Before the start there was a poignant minute's silence held as a mark of respect for the victims of the Keyham shooting. Runners were also encouraged to wear something green as a further mark of respect.

Glen finished in a time of 02:09:39.

Nick Robinson ran Bridgwater Half Marathon, completing the course in a time of 1.37.40, 74th place out of 286.

It was also a bright and sunny morning for the Granite Way 10-mile run, an out and back run on the spectacular Granite Way with beautiful views of Dartmoor.

Results: Hayley Ratcliff 1.25.25 Cassandra Harrison 1.35.48.

Athletics
Torbay News
Dartmoor News
South Devon News

Don't Miss

Torquay United supporters before the National League match between Torquay United and Grimsby Town a

Torquay United

It's always been about developing the whole club

Gary Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Tony Scott (front right)

Torquay United

Tribute to former Torquay United winger Tony Scott

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Goal celebrations for Connor Lemonheigh-Evans of Torquay United during the National League match bet

Torquay United

Torquay United 1 Southend United 0

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Alex’s ideas on ways of working with vulnerable people are now shaping changes in how Bay Care does some of its main work.

Your Bay Needs You

Young people can shape the future in providing home care

Nikki Belso

person