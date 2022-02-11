Torbay set to celebrate Super Bowl LVI

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, who recently announced his retirement from the NFL aged 44 - Credit: PA

Torbay is celebrating the 2022 NFL Championship game Super Bowl LVI with a flag American football tournament and Super Bowl party on February 13 in Paignton.

Torbay Trojans, a British American Football amateur team based in Paignton, are celebrating this year’s Super Bowl by opening up an invitation to all 16 and overs to a flag football tournament to be held at their Foxhole Community Field base.

Flag football is a variant of American football where, instead of tackling players to the ground, the defensive team must remove a flag or flag belt from the ball carrier to end a down, and contact is not permitted between players.

The tournament is intended to be an opportunity for all to give the game a try.

Torbay Trojans are hosting a flag American football tournament and Super Bowl party - Credit: Torbay Trojans

No experience or kit is needed, just a love to learn plus some grass suitable sports shoes and a pair of shorts without pockets.

The tournament will take place between 11am and 2pm on Super Bowl Sunday, February 13. All 16-plus year olds are welcome to play or just cheer along.

The celebrations do not stop with the flag tournament.

A Super Bowl party is being held by the Torbay Trojans at the Coach House, Paignton, from 8pm until late on the Sunday night.

The NFL’s annual championship game is being played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and is a regular popular TV spot for British sports fans.

This year's Super Bowl is being played between the LA Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals and will be televised at Paignton's Coach House.

The Super Bowl is also famous for extravagant half-time shows, with this year’s being no different - Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will headline this year's half-time show.

Torbay Trojans, formed in 1983, have competed in BAFA National Leagues.