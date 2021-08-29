Torbay retain Riviera Box Cup for second year as 57 clubs compete for gold

Published: 11:00 AM August 29, 2021

More than 50 English boxing clubs were in Torbay to compete in the annual Riviera Box Cup over the weekend of August 14 and 15.

The competition for junior, youth and senior boxers saw 57 boxing clubs descend on the English Riviera to compete over two days, with 105 ultra-competitive bouts all vying for the coveted gold medal.

At the start of day two, London's White Hart Lane, Essex representatives Chadwell St Mary and local club and defending Box Cup champions Torbay ABC were all in contention to lift the gold cup.

Going into the final bout of the day, White Hart Lane were leading the medal table closely followed by Torbay ABC.

Boxer Terry Hazlewood. - Credit: Torbay ABC

For Torbay ABC to be able lift the gold cup for the second year running came down to the 75-81kg novice group and Terry Hazlewood, Torbay ABC v Dave Nicoll, St Ives BA.

If Torbay won, they would draw with the mighty White Hart Lane on gold medals and then it would be decided on the silver and bronze medal count - which Torbay ABC were leading on.

Terry started the first round fast working off the jab keeping the pressure on for the full three minutes.

Round two saw the St Ives representative come out swinging, knowing he was a round down but Terry Hazlewood’s superior footwork kept him out of danger and Terry kept up on the scorecards with his counter-punching skills.

Round three was a war with both boxers fighting it out to the final bell, much to the delight of the capacity crowd.

After three very competitive rounds, Torbay’s Terry Hazlewood was announced the winner by a unanimous decision putting Torbay ABC back at the top of the medal table and keeping the Riviera Gold Cup in Torbay for the second year in a row.