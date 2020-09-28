Torbay Amateur Boxing Club is back training Torbay Amateur Boxing Club is back training

Due to the enforced due to Covid-19, the club used this time wisely to complete renovations.

The club managed to fix the roof, paint the railings, render outside, a new uPVC door was donated and fitted by Coastal Windows, and laid new gravel to the front outside area.

All this was done in preparation for the return of the boxers in July.

So many of the boxers were desperate to return to some type of normality, as they hadn’t been to school or the gym, and had no contact with their school friends or club mates, which left many of them feeling very isolated.

The boxers return to training The boxers return to training

It was so nice when they returned to see them smiling again, as we are all one big family at Torbay ABC.

England Boxing has laid down very strict guidelines that the club has to follow concerning training sessions, which is very difficult to implement at times but at least the boxers are back in the gym and doing what they all love... boxing.

Trainers and coaches have regular messages from parents expressing how much happier their sons and daughters are feeling.

At present, due to some parent carers losing their jobs due to Covid-19, this has led to some financial difficulties.

The club is not charging any subscriptions and is allowing the boxers to train for free, which is resulting in the club running at a loss but for everyone at the club it is all about working with the community and helping where they can.

Hopefully, this terrible virus will soon be gone, so people can get their lives back.

It is very heartening to see when things are bad, just how many good people are out there willing to help, and there are certainly plenty of them at Torbay ABC.

The club is at present in the process of trying to arrange an awards night for all boxers, and this is proving very difficult with social distancing guidelines.

The boxers were having an outstanding season before Covid-10, and it is only fair they are all recognised for the hard work they had put in. Coaching staff are sure they will be able to arrange something in the near future.

With the boxers now back training again and having something to focus on and work to, trainers are hopeful that the boxing shows will resume in the near future.

Meanwhile, it’s great to be back!