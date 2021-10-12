Midfielder Lapslie: Gulls will 'be up there at the end of the season'

Published: 3:17 PM October 12, 2021

Goal celebrations for Torquay United's Tom Lapslie during the match between the Gulls and Wealdstone at Plainmoor on October 2 - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Midfielder Tom Lapslie says he counts his blessings every time he goes to work after uprooting in a life-changing move to Torquay United in the summer.

Lapslie, 26, joined Colchester United's academy at 16, played more than 170 League One and Two games for the U's and lived only 45 minutes from his family home in Waltham Forest before signing for the Gulls.

"There's many perks to what we do, and I'm very lucky and grateful that I do this for a living," said Lapslie, whose younger brother George plays for Mansfield Town.

"I thoroughly enjoyed most of my time at Colchester, but I wanted a new challenge, where I could enjoy my football and hopefully be in a promotion-chasing team.

"The distance coming to Torquay was never an issue for me.

"The way everything is run here, it's a great club to be at and my missus is coming down to join me next month when we're buying a flat.

"I couldn't be happier at making this move. And even the weather has been great most of the time!"

Lapslie added: "When the gaffer talked about how he wants us to play - running hard, pressing and harassing, being relentless, it was music to my ears. It suits me down to the ground.

"The first game of the season (Altrincham) will stick in my mind - how loud it was and how much the fans want us to do well.

"After a poor result (1-3), there was still a load of supporters at the next game at Notts County and it's carried on from there. From Minute One they've got behind us.

"We're desperate to repay them. Some of our performances haven't been up to scratch, but I still believe we'll be up there at the end of the season."

Manager Gary Johnson cancelled a usual Sunday off after last weekend's 2-0 defeat at Bromley, and the squad is training every day this week before Saturday's FA Cup-tie at home to Havant and Waterlooville.

United are also hoping to reach the first round proper of the FA Youth Cup this week - they are away to Oxford City on Friday night.