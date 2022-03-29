Tim Sills aiming for a Wembley return

Former Torquay United centre-forward Tim Sills plans to enlist the help of Buckland Athletic to help him return to Wembley.

Sills, 42, whose header memorably clinched the Gulls' 2009 promotion-winning victory over Cambridge United (2-0), is now manager of Wessex League leaders Hamworthy United.

The Dorset club have been drawn away to Newport Pagnell Town, who knocked Buckland out in the Fifth Round on penalties, in the semi-finals of the FA Vase, just one step away from a trip to the home of English football.

"As soon as I heard our draw, talking to the people at Buckland was my first thought," said Sills.

Another Plainmoor favourite, ex-United (1992-95), Derby, Fulham and Wales midfielder Paul Trollope, was a guest at the latest 'Retro Gulls' meeting. Trollope, who's also had a successful management and coaching career, now lives in Torquay.