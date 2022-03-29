News Things to do Sport Building a Greater Torbay Property of the Week
Tim Sills aiming for a Wembley return

Dave Thomas

Published: 12:00 AM March 29, 2022
Updated: 9:35 AM March 30, 2022
Goal Celebration for Torquay's Tim Sills

Goal Celebration for Torquay's Tim Sills - Credit: Graeme Truby\ Pinnacle

Former Torquay United centre-forward Tim Sills plans to enlist the help of Buckland Athletic to help him return to Wembley. 

Sills, 42, whose header memorably clinched the Gulls' 2009 promotion-winning victory over Cambridge United (2-0), is now manager of Wessex League leaders Hamworthy United. 

The Dorset club have been drawn away to Newport Pagnell Town, who knocked Buckland out in the Fifth Round on penalties, in the semi-finals of the FA Vase, just one step away from a trip to the home of English football. 

"As soon as I heard our draw, talking to the people at Buckland was my first thought," said Sills. 

Another Plainmoor favourite, ex-United (1992-95), Derby, Fulham and Wales midfielder Paul Trollope, was a guest at the latest 'Retro Gulls' meeting.  Trollope, who's also had a successful management and coaching career, now lives in Torquay. 

Football
Torbay News

