Ticket price offer for Torquay United's FA Cup tie

Published: 12:00 AM October 14, 2021 Updated: 7:19 AM October 14, 2021

Torquay United have knocked £5 off admission prices in an effort to boost their crowd as they try to improve a poor FA Cup record in Saturday's fourth qualifying round tie against Havant and Waterlooville.

Adults will pay £12 and concessions £10 against the NL South Hawks, managed by ex-Sutton United 'giant-killing' boss Paul Doswell and including former Gulls Joe Oastler and Scott Rendell in their squad.

Since they reached the fourth round in 2011, the Gulls have won only three of 12 ties over the last ten years and need a lift after successive away league defeats at Boreham Wood and Bromley.

There is more than £9,000 prizemoney at stake, and £22,600 waiting for first round winners on November 6, when the EFL One and Two clubs enter the competition.

United have also changed their matchday ticket policy - fans can now buy tickets up to 15 minutes before kick off.