Ticket details for Torquay United final
Published: 12:11 PM June 14, 2021 Updated: 1:08 PM June 14, 2021
- Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK
Both Torquay United and Hartlepool United have been allocated 3,100 tickets for Sunday's National League Play-Off Final at Ashton Gate, Bristol.
Tickets will cost £41 each, plus a £1.25 booking fee, with prices set by the National League. There will be no concessions.
Tickets must be bought over the phone or via the club website. Season-ticket holders will have until 4.30pm on Tuesday to claim their tickets before going on general sale from 10am on Wednesday.
Ashton Gate holds 27,000, but under current Covid-19 restrictions the capacity has been severely limited.
United fans will be seated in the Lansdown and Atyeo Stands.