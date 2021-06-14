News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > Sport

Ticket details for Torquay United final

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 12:11 PM June 14, 2021    Updated: 1:08 PM June 14, 2021
Goal celebrations for Dean Moxey of Torquay United during the National League Semi Final Play Off ma

Goal celebrations for Dean Moxey of Torquay United during the National League Semi Final Play Off match between Torquay United and Notts County at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 12th June 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Both Torquay United and Hartlepool United have been allocated 3,100 tickets for Sunday's National League Play-Off Final at Ashton Gate, Bristol. 

Tickets will cost £41 each, plus a £1.25 booking fee, with prices set by the National League.  There will be no concessions. 

Tickets must be bought over the phone or via the club website. Season-ticket holders will have until 4.30pm on Tuesday to claim their tickets before going on general sale from 10am on Wednesday. 

Ashton Gate holds 27,000, but under current Covid-19 restrictions the capacity has been severely limited. 

United fans will be seated in the Lansdown and Atyeo Stands. 


Torquay United
Torbay News

Don't Miss

Gary Johnson Manager of Torquay United extends his contract at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday

Torquay United

Gary Johnson signs up to fourth campaign at Torquay United

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Torquay United fans return during the National League match between Torquay United and Barnet at Pla

Torquay United

Torquay United fans are in the team

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Gary Johnson Manager of Torquay United poses with L to R: Adam Randell is Young player of the Season

Torquay United

Torquay United Player of the Season

Tim Herbert

person
Supporters applaud the players at the final whistle during the National League match between Torquay

Torquay United

Call for Gulls fans to 'pump up volume'

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon