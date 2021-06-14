Ticket details for Torquay United final

Published: 12:11 PM June 14, 2021 Updated: 1:08 PM June 14, 2021

Both Torquay United and Hartlepool United have been allocated 3,100 tickets for Sunday's National League Play-Off Final at Ashton Gate, Bristol.

Tickets will cost £41 each, plus a £1.25 booking fee, with prices set by the National League. There will be no concessions.

Tickets must be bought over the phone or via the club website. Season-ticket holders will have until 4.30pm on Tuesday to claim their tickets before going on general sale from 10am on Wednesday.

Ashton Gate holds 27,000, but under current Covid-19 restrictions the capacity has been severely limited.

United fans will be seated in the Lansdown and Atyeo Stands.



