The Gulls' remarkable late-season run continues at Woking

A brilliant first-half goal by leading scorer Armani Little - that's his 14th of the season from midfield - prove to be the winner as Torquay United kept their remarkable late-season run going with a performance full of guts to beat Woking at Kingfield.

Nearly 650 Gulls fans cheered Gary Johnson's side home to a fourth successive victory which was very different to those goal-laden routs of Aldershot (4-0), Weymouth (3-0) and Notts County (5-1).

Other results did not go for them, so United are still seven points off the Play-Offs, with a game in hand and seven matches to go.

But nobody could doubt their determination to keep going in the face of Woking's second-half pressure, as their resilience saw them avenge the Cards' 4-0 win at Plainmoor at the start of the season and extend a run which now reads: P20 W12 D5 L3.

Johnson was forced to make two changes to the side which had started the win over Notts.

In straight swaps, Dan Martin came in for the injured Stephen Wearne at left wing-back, and Hall returned in place of Tom Lapslie in central midfield.

The Gulls' boss was also without sub goalie Mark Halstead.

The trickery of Stephen Duke-McKenna caused Woking problems early on, forcing the Cards' always forceful left-back Josh Casey to give him a bit of respect.

United's QPR loanee nearly finished off a slick attack involving Lemonheigh-Evans and Wright, Woking escaping at the cost of a corner after 14 minutes.

Joe Lewis went into the book only two minutes later, trying to retrieve his own slip against Cards centre-forward Inih Effiong.

But in the 19th minute United sprung the offside trap which Woking's big defence were using to try and contain the visitors' fast breaks.

Little timed his run-on Ben Wynter's through-ball to perfection, the flag stayed down and Little then produced a peach of a finish from the right side of the penalty area into the top left-hand corner…1-0.

Left-winger Tyreke Johnson had Woking's best chance of the first half-hour, but he fired wide when he should at least have made Shaun MacDonald work from just outside the area.

Lemonheigh-Evans nearly made it 2-0 from another sharp counter attack as United continued to look the better side, but Woking were far from finished.

Max Kretzschmar hit the side-netting at the far post after MacDonald couldn't quite cut out Johnson's cross from the left, and referee Greg Rollason also waived away penalty appeals when Solomon Nwabuokei went down in the box.

New Woking manager Darren Sarll made a change at half-time, sending on winger Jamar Loza for Nwabuokei, with a reshuffle in midfield.

The new boss had also galvanised his players during the interval, and Woking restarted in much more positive mood.

Sarll had switched Johnson from left to right, with Loza on the left, and the two wingers started to give United some serious problems, even before the hosts also sent on striker Nicke Kabamba for Oakley.

Dean Moxey, having another solid game in the Gulls' defence, picked up a booking just after he had a free-kick saved comfortably by Craig Ross.

But United had a major escape just after Kabamba's introduction - the Northampton Town loanee headed against the bar from Johnson's cross, Lewis doing well with a touch which helped the ball behind.

But from the corner Kretzschmar again hit the side-netting - a good chance gone for Woking.

United were having to man the barricades, without being able to break out and relieve the pressure, and a booking for Duke-McKenna prompted Johnson to throw on some fresh legs in the shape of Opi Edwards.

Still, Woking piled on the pressure in the closing stages, and United had no choice but to roll with the punches.

Loza supplied inviting crosses for Effiong to shoot wide - a big chance missed - and Kabamba to head off target, as well as one low centre which needed only a touch and didn't get one.

Referee Rollason tweaked Torquay's nerves by adding seven minutes of stoppage-time.

United did manage one break which saw Ross save from Lemonheigh-Evans on a Little cross, but the last few nail-biting seconds were spent in the Gulls' goalmouth, where Lewis came up with a trademark block from Loza's goalbound shot and keeper Ross came up for one last free-kick.

But United held on, just, to extend that terrific end-of-season charge, and next up is Eastleigh at Plainmoor Monday.

Manager Gary Johnson hailed the 'bravery' of his side after Torquay United had continued their impressive form over the second half of the season with a hard-fought 1-0 win at old rivals Woking.

Midfielder Armani Little scored his 14th goal of the season in the 19th minute, and the Gulls then repelled everything that Woking, under new manager Darren Sarll, could throw at them in the second half.

Johnson, whose team has now taken 41 points from the last 20 games, said: "I thought our centre-halves did fantastic against some really big boys.

"We had to defend and be brave, and even our little uns had to be brave today.

"I did warn our supporters that it wouldn't be quite like the last few games.

"We knew they would be trying to impress their new manager. He has a particular way of playing, and sometimes you have to emulate that.

"In this league, unless you're spending millions like one or two clubs are, it's very difficult to win four games on the trot, but that's a third clean-sheet in the last four games, which is very pleasing."

Nearly 650 United fans made the trip to Kingfield, and the only dampener on another important win was that results elsewhere mean that Torquay are still in tenth place and still seven points off the Play-Offs with seven games to go.

But Johnson added: "We are still in there.

"We've got a game in hand on some of the teams above us, and we still have to play a couple of them - it's all still to play for.

"If the fans turn up again on Monday (Eastleigh H), we'll be very grateful, and that's another opportunity for us."

Woking (4-4-2): Ross; Longe-King, Champion, McNerny, Casey; Anderson (Roles 82), Nwabuokei (Loza 46), Kretzschmar, Johnson; Oakley (Kabamba 62), Effiong; subs not used - Diarra, Annesley

Booked: McNerny 77

Torquay United (3-1-4-2): MacDonald; Wynter, Lewis, Moxey; Hall; Duke-McKenna (Edwards 80), Johnson (O'Connell 90+1), Little, Martin; Wright, Lemonheigh-Evans; subs not used - Omar, Lolos, Felix

Booked: Lewis 16, Moxey 56, Duke-McKenna 78

Referee: Greg Rollason (Staffs)

Attendance: 3,344 (646 Gulls fans