Tempo and sharpness for United

Published: 7:58 AM August 10, 2021

Dan Holman of Torquay United battles for the ball with Alex Bray of Chippenham Town and Luke Russe of Chippenham Town during the pre season match between Torquay United and Chippenham Town at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 7th August 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Manager Gary Johnson is asking his Torquay United side to step up on the display which beat National League South side Chippenham Town 3-0 at the weekend, when they take on AFC Bournemouth Under-23s in their final official pre-season friendly at Plainmoor on Tuesday (7.45pm).

"The sharpness and the running and the tempo I wanted to see was there on Saturday, and now we need more of it," said Johnson.

"Chippenham had drawn with Eastleigh before they played us and their manager Mick Cook, who knows his stuff, was impressed with what we did on the day.

"We scored three super goals, could have had more and Chippenham had very few chances."

Johnson stressed: "During pre-season you want your crowd to be impressed by the new players you sign, and I think our fans are seeing why I've brought them in."

He made striker Dan Holman and right-back/midfielder Chiori Johnson his eighth and ninth signings of the summer just before the Chippenham game, and United are continuing to assess ex-Yeovil Town midfielder Gabriel Rogers on trial

After United beat the young Cherries 3-0 in a similar game last year, they took centre-back Sam Sherring for what became a highly successful season on loan.

Sherring, who returned to Dean Court in June, may reappear again, although he is not thought to be lined up for a second spell here, especially because Joe Lewis and new signing Ali Omar are in the process of establishing a promising new partnership in the middle of the Gulls' defence.

United have no new injury worries, although this game may come too soon for Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and skipper Asa Hall to return.

"Connor and Asa are progressing well, and they will be back soon," said Johnson.