Only one of Torbay’s three Premier Division sides were in action though as Barton’s game against The Windmill FC and Torbay Police’s home tie against Buckfastleigh Rangers were among a handful of postponements.

Brixham AFC Reserves faced a tough test at home to Watts Blake Bearne but passed with flying colours, unlucky not to claim all three points.

Reece Somers and substitute Michael Barnes found the net for the Fishermen but Cam Gill struck twice for WBB to preserve their unbeaten start.

Brixham have yet to claim their first win and will try again at home to Plympton Athletic Reserves on Saturday.

That result opened the door for Meadowbrook Athletic to take top spot. Liam Collings scored twice and Jack Johansen was also on target as Brook won 3-2 away at Buckland Athletic Development. Bucks’ goals came from a 30-yard Calum Fyfe rocket and a Beck Hannah free-kick.

Ipplepen Athletic, another unbeaten outfit, complete the top three after they enjoyed a 3-1 home victory against Broadmeadow STFC. Daniel Steer scored twice and James Parker was also on target for Pens. Chris Bennett was Broads’ goalscorer.

Salcombe Town and East Allington United both celebrated big home wins and clean sheets. Salcombe put Elburton Villa Reserves to the bottom of the table on goal difference after a resounding 8-0 victory.

Incredibly, there were seven goalscorers responsible for the damage with Ash Yeoman scoring twice and Charlie Barnes, Andrew Davis, Joshua Harris, Ben Tapper, Harrison Ward and sub James Thompson-Yates all finding the net.

Finley Bullen scored his first goals of the season, putting away a hat-trick as East Allington United defeated Newton Abbot ‘66 5-0 for their first win of the campaign. Josef Sita came off the bench to score for the Pirates and Rob Tapper was also on target.

Ryan McNaught scored four goals for Ivybridge Town Reserves who bounced back from their previous week’s heavy loss by winning 6-1 at Plympton Reserves. Bradley Lowe and Kane Steel joined McNaught on the score-sheet with Kieran O’Melia scoring Plympton’s consolation.

Ashburton remain top of the pile in Division One after their 3-1 home win over Kingsteignton Athletic Reserves who had also been unbeaten. Callum Noyce doubled up for the Ashes with Ben Goble scoring their other goal; substitute Oliver Teague managed a late consolation for the Rams.

Galmpton United are yet to drop a point. Sam Massey scored twice at Coach Road as The Greens beat Paignton Saints Reserves 3-1, David Worthington with Galmpton’s other strike and Connor Stewart hitting the mark for Saints.

Jack Eades scored another two for Beesands Rovers who secured their first win of the campaign, beating Upton Athletic 4-1.

Despite scoring three times, Paignton Villa Reserves crashed to their fifth straight defeat as they lost 5-3 at home to Chudleigh Athletic Reserves.

Division Two leaders Ilsington Villa got back to winning ways, Dan Langford scoring four of his side’s goals in a 6-1 home victory over Newton Abbot Spurs Thirds. George Harris and Jamie Beer also scored for Villa. Barton Athletic Reserves are only behind on goal difference and they added another ‘plus five’ to that on Saturday with an 8-3 triumph at Broadhempston United.

Brixham Town lead Division Three by a point after their 2-0 home win over Torquay Town Reserves. Brixham’s goals were delicered by Stuart Pointon and substitute Harry Chastney.

A first half Jordan Dowsett double helped Totnes and Dartington Reserves to victory at South Brent. Scott Troth had given Tots the lead before Dowsett’s brace made things more comfortable. James Kervella pulled one back for the hosts with 25 minutes remaining but Jake Osman secured the win with a fourth for the visitors.

Galmpton United Reserves are in third spot following a 3-0 home win over Paignton Saints Thirds, Oliver Groves, Lucas Haines and Christopher Mahon with the goals.