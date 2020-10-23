There wasn’t much to cheer about for Torbay’s TCS South Devon Football League Premier Division contingent with both Barton Athletic and Torbay Police slipping to narrow defeats and Brixham AFC Reserves now the only top tier team without a win, despite picking up a decent point away at Broadmeadow ST.

Chris Bennett scored twice for Broads and Todd Ballman was also on target for the home side but a brace from Callum Glew and a Lucas Haines strike ensured honours were even at full-time.

East Allington United may have turned a corner following their nightmare start. After a goalless first half at Poole Lane, goals from Matt Bodman and Fin Watson secured the Pirates back-to-back wins as they defeated Barton Athletic 2-1.

Regular readers of this column will not be surprised to find out that there was late drama involving Torbay Police in their trip to The Windmill FC.

This week, it was the home side who were celebrating as Ashley Walker scored a decisive last minute goal to earn the Plymouth outfit a 2-1 victory. Sam Chorley had given the Bees a first half lead when he turned in Jamie Bayliss’ low cross past Steven France. But The Windmill equalised after the break, following a free-kick, and then snatched that last gasp winner.

Unbeaten Meadowbrook Athletic continue to lead the division despite dropping their first points of the season. Thomas Comyn and James Thomas looked to have put Brook on course for a sixth straight victory at the Dorothy Elmhirst ground but a second half goal from Dan Barnes and a spectacular free-kick from Alex Photiou earned visiting Elburton Villa Reserves a point.

A neat turn and finish from Tom Moody proved to be enough for Buckfastleigh Rangers as they won 1-0 away at Plympton Athletic Reserves. The first half winner sees Rangers just a point behind the leaders.

Completing the top three are Ipplepen Athletic who bounced back from their 3-0 home loss against Buckland Athletic Development to defeat Watts Blake Bearne 4-1. Salcombe Town are just behind the Pens on goal difference following their 5-2 home triumph over Ivybridge Town Reserves. Charlie Barnes scored twice for the Crabs, Ashley Yeoman grabbed his obligatory goal and there were further strikes from Joshua Harris and Ben Taylor; Ryan McNaught and Bradley Lowe found the net for the Ivies.

Newton Abbot ‘66 scored a late goal at Osborne Park to secure the three points against Buckland Development. Adam Brenton and Gordon Stevenson found the net for the Sixes with Beck Hannah adding to his tally for the Yellows.

With the top two not in action in Division Two, Paignton Saints Reserves took the opportunity to close the gap to three points with a 4-2 win at Kingskerswell and Chelston. Jake Powell, Liam Walton, Connor Stewart and Shaun Cotton each scored for the Saints with Ashley Beetschen and Ashley Grimes responding for ‘Kerswell.

Ilsington Villa are still going strong at the top of Division Two. Matt Warman scored a double and George Harris netted to help the hosts to a 3-1 win over Dartmouth AFC Reserves. Barton Athletic Reserves and Newton Abbot Spurs Thirds remain second and third respectively after home wins. It was a day to forget for East Allington United Reserves who were trounced 13-0 by Babbacombe Corinthians, Curtis Marshall producing a five goal haul.

Josh Piper, Damien Sobota and Daniel Tucker each found the net for Division Three leaders Brixham Town who edged Galmpton United Reserves 3-2. Jordan Dowsett scored twice to help Totnes and Dartington Reserves to a 4-0 victory at Newton Rovers Reserves while an early goal from Ben Drinkwater set Watts Blake Bearne Reserves up for a 4-1 home victory, preserving their 100 per cent record.

“To win four games out of four, you can’t ask much more than that,” said WBB’s Tom Taylor after the match. “We haven’t played brilliantly but it shows the potential we’ve got in the squad. I’m so excited for the rest of the season.”