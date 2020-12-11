Fishermen pick up first win of the season

Published: 7:00 AM December 11, 2020 Updated: 4:56 PM December 16, 2020

TCS South Devon Football League round-up with Neil Hocking

Action from Saturday’'s Devon Football League game between Waldon Athletic and Bere Alston which Bere Alston won 6-0. Photo: MiraclePR - Credit: MiraclePR

Two of Torbay’s TCS South Devon Football League Premier Division teams celebrated victories on their long-awaited return to action last Saturday.

Brixham AFC Reserves finally picked up their first win of the season in the Torbay derby with Barton Athletic who have relocated to Paignton Community College.

Mark Griffiths and Scott Robinson scored the goals in a 2-1 win which sees the Fishemen move above Barton and off the foot of the table.

Torbay Police enjoyed back to back wins but found themselves hanging on at the end despite being 4-0 up with half-an-hour remaining.

A Bobby Chancellor double and strikes from Sam Chorley and Jamie Bayliss had the Bees seemingly cruising to victory when opponents Elburton Villa Reserves suddenly mounted a fight back.

After goals from Tom Collier, Alex Photiou and Jake Beer, the Police’s situation looked much less secure but they did manage to hold out for the win.

A Tommy Phillips double helped The Windmill FC to their fourth win in a row as the league leaders defeated Buckland Athletic Development 3-0 at the Denbury Playing Fields. Andrew Cromack also scored for the Plymouth side who have also managed to keep three consecutive clean sheets.

Hanging on to their coat-tails are Meadowbrook Athletic who secured their first win in three games with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Watts Blake Bearne at the Dorothy Elmhirst. Brook shared the goals around the team with Ben Bowhay, Myles Chalcraft, Jack Johansen and James Thomas each finding the net.

A draw at the Duckspond was enough to keep Buckfastleigh Rangers in third place. Broadmeadow were the visitors and the game ended 3-3.

Newton Abbot ‘66 put up a strong fight against visiting Salcombe Town but lost out 3-1 at Osborne Park. Ashley Yeoman scored twice, once from the penalty spot, with Harrison Ward also on target for the crabs; Gordon Stevenson made the score-sheet for the Sixes.

Ivybridge Town Reserves climbed into the top six after narrowly winning a seven goal thriller at Poole Lane. A brace from Fin Bullen and a Luke Forward strike had hosts East Allington United 3-1 up at the break but the Ivies took hold of the reigns in the second half to emerge 4-3 winners.

Galmpton United won their game in hand to move above Ashburton to the top of Division One. Despite the 4-1 score-line, visiting Chudleigh Athletic Reserves competed well and made the Greens fight for their points. Galmpton’s goals came from Cally Riley-Lowe, Max Prestwood and substitutes Callum Nightingale and Dave Worthington; Chudleigh found the net through Benjamin Hamilton-Hill.

Archie McWhinnie put Harbertonford ahead against Kingsteignton Athletic Reserves at the Steve Jane Memorial Ground but it was all downhill for the Fords from there. Dan Eustice scored to level the game before half-time before further goals from Eustice, Chris Barnett, Jason Jones and sub Ollie Teague saw the Rams win 5-1 to go third.

Paignton Villa Reserves and Waldon Athletic Reserves remain point-less after defeats. Villa crashed 5-1 at Abbotskerswell while goals from Bart Karkau, Kevin Orrell and Luke Horrell helped Upton Athletic to a 3-0 home triumph over the Clarets at Armada Park.

Braces from Jack Eades and Jed Tucker ensured Beesands Rovers returned from Kingskerswell and Chelston with the spoils while Paignton Saints cruised to a 6-0 home win over Buckfastleigh Rangers Reserves, Jacob Osborne with a hat-trick and Rob Gorvin, Cameron Jones and Shaun Cotton also on target.

There were seven goals scored at Windmill Hill as Ilsington Villa earned another three points, against Babbacombe Corinthians, to extend their lead in Division Two. Dan Langford scored a double with Jack Dixon and Matt Warman also on target for Villa; Ryan Mellish scored twice for Corries with Curtis Marshall also finding the net.