Super sub Sinclair scores the winner
- Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK
A place on the subs' bench worked out almost perfectly for young Torquay United loan striker Sinclair Armstrong in the Gulls' morale-boosting 2-1 win at Westcountry rivals Weymouth.
Dubliner Armstrong, 18, had to miss some training sessions through illness, so manager Gary Johnson left him out of the starting line-up and named him as a substitute in Dorset.
The Queen's Park Rangers prospect was sent on just after Joe Lewis headed United into a 65th minute lead.
Moments later Weymouth equalised, but Armstrong then volleyed Torquay back in front, looked a threat whenever United counter-attacked and was only denied another goal by a brilliant save from Terras goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimmons.
"Sinclair had been ill in the week, so it was the right decision not to start him," said Johnson.
"When a side wants to come at you, you try and stick somebody on who can go the other way - with his power and pace, Sinclair can do that."
It was Armstrong's second goal since a goalscoring debut against King's Lynn Town (2-0) on October 23.
Johnson's delight at an important result was directed most of all at the Gulls' fans - nearly 500 made the trip to Dorset.
"Thank God the supporters haven't blown us out, because they were fantastic," he said.
"I wanted to do it for them.
"These people come and watch us home and away, and they were patient. At some stage you've got to give them a game, and we did it.
"It was a big game for both teams, and I'm pleased to say we came through it with flying colours."