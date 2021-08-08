Strong display from Gulls

Published: 5:28 PM August 8, 2021

Torquay United will continue to assess trialist Gabriel Rogers after his spectacular goal capped the Gulls' 3-0 friendly win over Chippenham Town at Plainmoor.

Ex-United youth and Yeovil Town winger Rogers had a 600-plus crowd on their feet with a 35-yard drive in the second half, after he had scored another 'special' against them for Tiverton Town in midweek.

Gulls manager Gary Johnson had promptly offered the Torquay-based player a trial, and he said of his goal: "He's got that in his bag and he's got quality in abundance.

"He's got other things in his game that he needs help with. We're keeping an eye on him at the moment, and we'll make decisions at the right time."

United's first two goals came from centre-forward Danny Wright and a delightful chip by new striker Dan Holman, whose signing along with ex-Arsenal and Bolton player Chiori Johnson was announced shortly before kick-off.

Holman had scored 16 goals in 18 games to help Johnson's Cheltenham Town team to the National League championship in 2016, before injury and form frustrations nudged him into semi-retirement.

Holman also rattled the bar during a one-sided encounter, and Johnson said: "I was really pleased that Dan got that quality goal - those sort of finishes, you only see in the Premiership.

"He's certainly got a good shot on him and he's a natural finisher. He's got a little bit to go to reach his best, but I know Dan inside out and I know when he's ready."

Of the team performance, Johnson said: "We showed a bit more sharpness and cohesion than before.

"We had given the ball away too often in previous games, and we've worked on that, and we had good control of it today.

"The Plymouth game (0-3) showed how far away we were from it, but a week or so later we've got ourselves in a pretty good shape.

"Credit to Chippenham, they stayed in it for 40-50 minutes, and I think they will do OK in the Conference South.

"But we worked relentlessly hard, and when we got in front, we kept going for more goals.

"We looked very strong all through the game."