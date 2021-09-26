Spirited draw for the Gulls

Published: 6:30 AM September 26, 2021

Manager Gary Johnson put Torquay United's last-gasp 2-2 draw at Chesterfield down to 'spirit', pure and simple, after the Gulls came from 2-0 down to snatch a point in Derbyshire.

Armani Little gave United hope in the 89th minute, after two Kabby Tshimanga goals looked to have sent the unbeaten Spireites back to the top of the National League.

And an own-goal by Curtis Weston, from Little's 95th minute corner, tied it all up in front of the BT Sport cameras.

"I wasn't that happy with our performance, to be honest," said Johnson.

"We had a couple of chances which we might have snatched, but they had more of the play.

"But we had that spirit, and we pulled it back from the jaws of defeat."

Skipper Asa Hall said: "We always go right to the end - that's the spirit which the gaffer has instilled in us."