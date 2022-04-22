Brixham lift one cup and Kingsteignton reach the final of another

In an exciting week of South Devon Football League action, Torbay side Brixham Town lifted the Ronald Cup, while Kingsteignton Athletic booked their place in the Herald Cup final.

Brixham Town took on Totnes and Dartington for the Bettesworths Estate & Business Agents Ronald Cup, the first of the league's divisional cup finals.

Tots were looking to make amends for last season's final loss against Brixham, and they soon found themselves in front, capitalising on a nervous start by the Brixham defence. Goalkeeper Cam Atkinson could only watch helplessly as a defensive blunder and unlucky deflection sent the ball goal-wards, Jake Osman bursting through to hasten its journey towards the back of the net.

Two goals in as many minutes turned the first half tide. On 31 minutes, James Spriggs' save fell at the feet of Ben Ford who made no mistake with his shot. Immediately after the restart, Stuart Pointon's deflected shot put Town in front.

It looked as if Brixham would go into the second half with their noses in front, but Sam Ingham fired a superb shot into the far corner of the net to level the scores.

Tots almost took the lead on 65 minutes, following another defensive mishap, but a determined Brixham Town defender drew cheers from the crowd with an impressive last-ditch challenge to avert an almost certain goal.

Jordan Baxter and Jake Osman then had good chances to put Tots ahead, but it was Brixham who found a winning goal, Pointon receiving the ball on the edge of the box and hitting the target.

The game was well attended, and £100 was presented to the sponsor to go towards Barney Bettesworth's recent triathlon challenge, which the Torquay schoolboy devised to raise money for the Ukraine appeal fund.

A night earlier, at The Rec, Division One title hopefuls Kingsteignton Athletic put in a solid, clinical performance against Division Two standouts Ilsington Villa at The Rec to win 3-1 in the Torbay Clearance Services Herald Cup semi-final. They will play Plymouth-based Premier Division outfit The Windmill in the final, which will take place on May 20, also at The Rec.

The game could have turned out very differently had Dan Langford's lobbed effort, just four minutes in, hit the target. Instead, the ball crashed agonisingly against the crossbar and was cleared from the goal-line by the Rams defence.

After that early scare, Kingsteignton quickly settled and got stronger as the half wore on. Having already threatened from several set pieces, Kingsteignton opened the scoring on 22 minutes when Sam Barnes powered a header from a free-kick past Connor Gibson.

Mark Voisey doubled their lead in the 34th minute. Following some impressive midfield play, Voisey received the ball on the right before smashing it into the far corner of the goal. Just as Kingsteignton looked to be getting on top, goalkeeper Jay Osborn picked up a foot injury following a clearance, leading to a four-minute pause in play. Ironically, Villa scored during first half stoppage time, Matt Warman pouncing after the Rams had failed to clear a cross.

Ilsington had the bulk of the chances at the start of the second half, with both Dan and Jack Langford threatening, but Kingsteignton had a huge chance to extend their lead when they were awarded a penalty an hour in. Gibson saved Barnes' initial spot kick, but the referee ordered a retake, only for Gibson to beat away Barnes' effort again.

With just over 20 minutes remaining, a Kingsteignton player went down on the edge of the box. The referee consulted his linesman but, to Kingsteignton's frustration, they were only awarded a free-kick. Five minutes later, it was Villa's turn to complain. Dan Langford unlocked the defence by dribbling into the box and laying off to a team-mate.

A last-ditch challenge by Louis Dickinson brought him down, but the referee denied Villa a penalty. Voisey then sealed the win in the 81st minute with another clinical finish.

