South Devon's British Champions

Published: 1:23 PM August 14, 2021

Two South Devon riders, Harry Birchill and Cathy Kilburn, are British Mountainbike Cross-Country champions after the HSBC National Championships held at Newnham Park, Plymouth.

Newton Abbot's GB international Birchill (Scott Racing), 20, pulled away from his old rival Charlie Aldridge, the Junior world champion from Scotland, over a fast and technical course without some of the usual steep climbs associated with Newnham.

It was Birchill's fourth national title.

Kilburn (Mid-Devon CC) from Exeter was too good for the Women's Veteran Over-50 field.

And there was a popular bronze medal for her teammate Jackie Shute.

Mid-Devon's Grace Ward and Molly Lane were tenth and eleventh in the Girls Under-14 class, Lane after a crash, and Jamie Ward was 21st in the Veteran Men's race.