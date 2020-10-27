With the whole of the national 2020 season having been wiped out by Covid-19, the slope at Gloucester managed to put on a race that complied with the restrictions, to remind everyone of just what they’ve been missing.

The Torquay team of ten featured some very young racers, including four under-10s, but they all recorded some good times on their three runs.

Eve Boswood-Clark, who managed to get some race training in at Gloucester during the summer, finished second female under-18s, fifth overall.

Sam Johns skied really well to finish fifth in the under-12s, a very creditable 27th overall, just pipping Ellie Brooks (fourth under-16s), with Monty Houghton ninth.

Lucy Jenkin and Jazzy Drew picked up tenth and 11th under-14s. Arabella Armitage, George and Tom England, and Tom Farrar all finished near the top of the under-10s.

“It was such a relief to actually have a race this year, with all the pandemic problems for all of sport.” said head coach Ralph Howle.

“We have been able to restart our training at our Barton slope in September by complying with the restrictions, but have had to limit numbers for the time being.

“I was so pleased with the attitude of particularly our younger racers, who really enjoyed the experience.”