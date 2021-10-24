Sinclair's special start on community day

Published: 5:21 AM October 24, 2021

Sinclair Armstrong of Torquay United during the National League match between Torquay United and KingÕs Lynn Town at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 23rd October 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Manager Gary Johnson delivered his post-match debrief to Torquay United's players without goalscoring debutant Sinclair Armstrong after the Gulls' pressure-easing 2-0 home win over King's Lynn Town.

On-loan QPR striker Armstrong, 18, was collecting his man-of-the-match award pitchside, and Johnson said: "Sinclair didn't come in the dressing-room for 20 minutes, and we wondered where he'd got to - he was probably signing autographs.

"But he got a great reception when he did come in, and good luck to him. He showed us what he's got."

Armstrong half-volleyed United into the lead just before half-time, and defender Joe Lewis clinched an important three points in the 77th minute, following the Gulls' FA Cup defeat at Havant & Waterlooville in midweek.

'I am still sorry for the club, because it would have been great to have a good cup run," he said.

"But this was a good game to help us get over Wednesday night.

"We had lost our last two or three games, and we weren't happy with the performances, so it was very important today.

"We got a good crowd in with the Community Day, which was a great idea, and they were willing us to do well. It was a great atmosphere off the pitch, and we thank the fans for that.

"I know it was a bit scary at 1-0, and there was a spell of 10-15 minutes where we didn't keep the ball well enough, which is why we changed our shape in the second half and asked them to liven up a bit.

"But we got the second goal and then created very good chances after that and finished strong.

"I thought a couple of the lads were outstanding - Joe Lewis was magnificent"

Of United's other loanee, defender Harry Perritt, Johnson added: "I thought he had an indifferent first ten minutes, when he was a bit nervous, but then he settled down and was a big part of keeping a clean-sheet - that was massive for us today.

"Harry, Joe and Mox (Dean Moxey) were terrific back there."