Sinclair can still help United from a distance

Manager Gary Johnson has admitted his disappointment at the news of former loan striker Sinclair Armstrong’s move to fellow National League club Aldershot Town, but he hopes that the Irish teenager could still do the Gulls a favour or two in the closing weeks of the season.

Armstrong, 18, was recalled by Queen’s Park Rangers in January after impressing during a two-month spell at Plainmoor in which he became a favourite with United fans – they’ve been voicing their frustration at his latest switch. He was even linked with clubs like Manchester City and Celtic for a while.

It’s believed that QPR agreed a loan to struggling Aldershot before the recent transfer deadline, but the move had been delayed because Dublin-born Armstrong picked up an injury on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

The Shots, who upset promotion hopefuls Boreham Wood 2-1 at the weekend, still have to play Dagenham, Solihull Moors, Notts County and FC Halifax Town – all teams above Play-Off chasing Torquay.

Johnson confirmed that he has tried to persuade QPR to loan the pacy, powerful Armstrong back to him, but he explained: “They wanted him training with their team during the week, and then going out for matches – he couldn’t have done that with us.

“Sinclair did well here, he enjoyed playing for us and we like to think we had a bit of input into his development, but he’s a QPR player at the end of the day.

“The fact that Aldershot, and now Sinclair, have to play all those teams isn’t a bad little thing for us, and it would be good if he could get a goal or two against some of them.”

In the wake of Armstrong’s recall, QPR have loaned young midfielder Stephen Duke-McKenna to United, and he’s now become just as big a hit with fans as the Gulls try to gatecrash the Play-Offs.

They extended their strong run (W11 D5 L3) with their best performance of the season to rout PO rivals Notts County 5-1 at Plainmoor at the weekend, inspired by a brilliant Connor LemonheighEvans hat-trick and two rousing goals from leading scorer Armani Little.

That third successive win takes the Gulls, still seven points off the POs with a game in hand, into a key Easter of two matches, at old rivals Woking today and home to Eastleigh on Monday (3pm).