Torquay United enter the FA Cup competition with a trip to minnows Sholing FC, and we also have Leiston v Barnet and Tonbridge Angels hosting Taunton Town from the oldest cup competition on the planet.

The lunchtime fixture will see West Ham and Manchester City and then the Classico from Spain featuring Barcelona at home to Real Madrid, and Manchester United v Chelsea.

Congratulations to our latest leaderboard winner from last week, Mal, who scored an impressive eight points out of the maximum 18 available.

Don’t forget to answer the tie-breaker question – total goals scored in Saturday fixtures only from England’s top five divisions.

WEST HAM UTD v MANCHESTER CITY - City win 2-1

Euro weeks can skew things and West Ham are improving, but City have Aguero back and will want all three points.

BARCELONA v REAL MADRID - a draw 2-2

Neither of the wobbling giants can afford to lose this ‘Classico’, but neither can defend like they used to either..!

MANCHESTER UNITED v CHELSEA - United win 3-2

Two more midweek Euro sides. Love Havertz/Werner for Chelsea, but hot-and-cold United might just edge it.

SHOLING v TORQUAY UNITED - Gulls win 4-0

Even with a change or two, Johnson’s United will have too much for the Southern Leaguers in the second half.

TONBRIDGE ANGELS v TAUNTON TOWN - a draw 1-1 (90mins)

After their first league blip last weekend, Taunton can surprise NLS Angels and take it to penalties.

LEISTON v BARNET - a draw 1-1 (90mins)

Barnet have Covid worries for this potentially feisty tie in deepest Suffolk, and they’ll be happy just to get through.