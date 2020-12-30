Sharing the goals at Torquay United

Published: 6:06 PM December 30, 2020

Goal celebrations for Danny Wright of Torquay United during the National League match between Torquay United and Maidenhead United at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Tuesday 8th December 2020 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Torquay United look forward to the third leg of the Christmas/New Year programme with a maximum six points so far, their lead at the top of the National League extended (11pts) and an even tronger belief that almost anyone in the side can score.

There were six different scorers, including an OG, in the 6-1 defeat of Yeovil Town on Boxing Day, and Gary Johnson’s Gulls repeated that pattern in the 4-3 win at Weymouth on Monday.

In fact, no fewer than 13 outfield players have now hit the net, contributing to United’s 37 goals in 16 league games, plus another eight in three cup ties.

Centre-forward Danny Wright leads the way with eight goals, although he is likely to be sidelined for a while with a hamstring injury.

But chasing him are Ben Whitfield, Asa Hall and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, who scored the 87th minute winner at Weymouth, on five each.

They are followed by Kyle Cameron, Aaron Nemane and Josh Umerah with three.

On two goals are Ben Wynter, Sam Sherring and Billy Waters, with Armani Little, Adam Randell and Gary Warren on one.

Johnson has hinted that he may seek transfer cover for his attacking injuries and work on that option is continuing ahead of the final leg of the holiday schedule – this Saturday’s return derby at Yeovil.

But Johnson is so confident in his players’ ability to score from anywhere that he took off lone striker Umerah at 3-3 in the 80th minute at Weymouth and ‘replaced’ him with a midfielder, Andrews.

Three minutes from time United put together a move of nine passes (Andrews, Nemane, Cameron, Whitfield, Cameron again, Randell, who played a one-two with Andrews before crossing for Lemonheigh-Evans to score.

“All our four goals at Weymouth were real high quality, and that gave me a lot of pleasure,“ said Johnson.

“Since the draw (0-0) at King’s Lynn and the loss (0-1) to Dagenham, we’ve worked really hard on our shape, mentality and passing, and I think we have seen the benefit of that in the last two games.

“Weymouth are down near the bottom, but they gave us a great game on Monday and they showed once again that there are no givens in this league.”