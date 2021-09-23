DWFL: Shaldon Villa lose out despite taking half-time lead

Published: 12:00 AM September 23, 2021 Updated: 8:21 AM September 23, 2021

County Cup matches disrupted the Devon Women's Football League fixtures last weekend, with Shaldon Villa losing out by the odd goal in seven to the newly-reformed Lakeside Athletic.

Despite taking a 3-2 half-time lead, they were unable to prevent the visitors scoring twice in the second half to advance in to the next round.

Also in the Cup, Torquay United Reserves took the long and winding road to play Halwill FC, but made the journey worthwhile, scoring three times without reply to earn their place in the hat for the second round draw.

In the League there were only two matches fixtured.

In the Eastern Division, Crediton United came out top in a 14 goal thriller at home to the students of Exeter University, winning by eight goals to six, after the sides were level at 4-4 at half time.

The result was a personal triumph for Cheyenne Coakley who bagged seven goals with Chloe Hartrey getting the other one. In reply, Sally McKendry notched a hat trick, with two goals from Simone Williams and one from Chloe Griffiths, but it was not quite enough.

In the Western Division, University Plymouth didn't get the best of starts to their campaign as they were defeated 10 -1 by Signal Box Oak Villa.

Hot shot striker Vicky Jasper added to her first day hat-trick, hitting the back of the net five times, one better than her team mate, Abi White who scored four, with the other goal coming from Ebony Greenwood.



