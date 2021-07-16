Seven new players for Torquay United

Published: 7:26 AM July 16, 2021

Gary Johnson before the match between Torquay United and Barnet at Plainmoor on Saturday - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Torquay United expect to welcome seven new signings when manager Gary Johnson's squad returns for pre-season training on Monday.

While the Gulls have re-signed ten of last season's squad - Johnson released eight and has seen four more decide to leave - they have not officially brought in any new faces so far.

But Johnson has now confirmed: "We have seven new players who have agreed terms.

"We have not announced any of them yet, because the National League have to register contracts before you put them out. But we don't foresee any problems.

"We will have 17 players on Monday, plus two others we're looking at. We've got a good balance, a good group of experience and potential.

"There won't be any household names, but people who have played quite a few league games."

There is still no word on whether winger Aaron Nemane has decided to accept a new contract at Plainmoor.

United have been linked with several players during this shortest-ever close-season - former Bristol City striker Nicky Maynard, who finished last season on loan at Newport County, and ex-Crawley midfielder Sam Ashford persistently among them.

Only nine weeks will have passed from United's Play-Off Final defeat to Hartlepool United (June 20) to their opening 2021-2022 league game at home to Altrincham (Aug 21).

Arranging pre-season games has also been complicated by the EFL starting on August 7 and the NL North and South on August 14.

Torquay's first friendly is at Poole Town on July 24, followed by Truro City (July 27 7.45pm) and Plymouth Argyle (July 31 3pm), with Johnson saying: "We've probably got just enough time to get them ready."